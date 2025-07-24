Remy Gardner retained by Yamaha for 2026 WorldSBK season

Remy Gardner has signed a two-year extension with Yamaha in WorldSBK.

Remy Gardner, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Remy Gardner will remain with Yamaha in WorldSBK for another two years beyond the end of the 2025 season after signing a new contract with the Japanese factory.

Gardner, who moved to WorldSBK with Yamaha in 2023 and who currently sits 12th in the 2025 riders' standings as the second-placed Yamaha rider, will remain with the GRT team he has spent his entire World Superbike career with to date per the new contract that will keep him in blue until the end of the 2027 season.

“I am happy to be continuing with Yamaha in WorldSBK,” said Remy Gardner.

“Our journey together so far has been good but I still feel that we are only scratching the surface of what we can achieve.

“We’ve shown that when everything comes together, we can be quick and fight for the podium, my target is to do this more consistently over the remainder of the 2025 season and look towards taking a further step in 2026.”

Niccolo Canepa, Yamaha Motor Europe Road Racing Sporting Manager, added: “Remy [Gardner] has become a valuable member of our line-up over the last few years, not just through his speed and potential, but also his ability to give detailed feedback which proves useful to our engineers as we look to continue developing the R1 in WorldSBK.

“We have already seen he has the ability to fight for the podium, and the target is to be more consistent in this goal towards the end of this season and then build on this for next year.”

The Australian is the second rider to sign for Yamaha for the 2026 WorldSBK season after Andrea Locatelli renewed his deal with the brand following his maiden Superbike win earlier this year in Assen.

That leaves two official spots for Yamaha to fill – one in the factory team, currently occupied by Jonathan Rea, and one in the GRT team, where Dominique Aegerter is currently Gardner’s teammate.

Current WorldSSP points leader and Ten Kate Yamaha rider Stefano Manzi is expected to fill one of those seats.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

