Nicolo Bulega endured a tough Friday at the Hungarian WorldSBK.

The Aruba.it Ducati rider was fifth, then ninth, in the two practice sessions at Balaton Park (eighth overall).

Bulega was a second off the pace, which was set by Sam Lowes, and is facing an uphill challenge heading into Saturday.

“Honestly, today I didn’t have a very good feeling with my bike; we struggled a little bit today, especially with the braking,” Bulega said.

“This layout has a lot of hard braking, so we need to adjust our settings for Saturday and try something different.

“I think if we improve the braking, we will improve the entire bike, so fixing that will be tomorrow’s main goal.”

Bulega enters a World Superbike Championship round trailing Toprak Razgatlioglu, who is at the top of the standings, for the first time in 2025.

In FP1 in Hungary on Friday, Bulega was fourth out of five Ducatis to trail the BMW star.

The theory is that the heavy braking at Balaton Park will aid Razgatlioglu’s riding style.

Rain could also arrive on Saturday, if the forecasts are accurate, adding another layer of difficulty. It could tip the racing into Bulega’s favour.

“I hope that at least FP3 will be dry, I would like to understand if we have improved the bike or not,” Bulega said.

“If it is wet, in general, I have a good feeling. Even if it is wet, I am ready.

“Being in the front two rows is important. Here at Balaton, the first corner is very slow, and not so far from the starting line.

“To me, it will be important to start in front, releasing the clutch well and trying to arrive at the first corner in the first two or three riders.”