Nicolo Bulega “struggled” at Hungarian WorldSBK but knows the key to a turnaround

Nicolo Bulega had a bad Friday at Balaton Park but knows how to turn it around

Nicolo Bulega
Nicolo Bulega

Nicolo Bulega endured a tough Friday at the Hungarian WorldSBK.

The Aruba.it Ducati rider was fifth, then ninth, in the two practice sessions at Balaton Park (eighth overall).

Bulega was a second off the pace, which was set by Sam Lowes, and is facing an uphill challenge heading into Saturday.

“Honestly, today I didn’t have a very good feeling with my bike; we struggled a little bit today, especially with the braking,” Bulega said.

“This layout has a lot of hard braking, so we need to adjust our settings for Saturday and try something different.

“I think if we improve the braking, we will improve the entire bike, so fixing that will be tomorrow’s main goal.”

Bulega enters a World Superbike Championship round trailing Toprak Razgatlioglu, who is at the top of the standings, for the first time in 2025.

In FP1 in Hungary on Friday, Bulega was fourth out of five Ducatis to trail the BMW star.

The theory is that the heavy braking at Balaton Park will aid Razgatlioglu’s riding style.

Rain could also arrive on Saturday, if the forecasts are accurate, adding another layer of difficulty. It could tip the racing into Bulega’s favour.

“I hope that at least FP3 will be dry, I would like to understand if we have improved the bike or not,” Bulega said.

“If it is wet, in general, I have a good feeling. Even if it is wet, I am ready.

“Being in the front two rows is important. Here at Balaton, the first corner is very slow, and not so far from the starting line.

“To me, it will be important to start in front, releasing the clutch well and trying to arrive at the first corner in the first two or three riders.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
Oscar Piastri relieved to overcome 'little scare' to seal Belgian GP sprint pole
2h ago
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
Experts explain: What caused Lewis Hamilton spin - and why it’s not his fault
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
WSBK News
Toprak Razgatlioglu encounters “dangerous” brake “problem” at Hungarian WorldSBK
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega “struggled” at Hungarian WorldSBK but knows the key to a turnaround
2h ago
Nicolo Bulega
WSBK News
Alvaro Bautista pace “quite good” at Hungarian WorldSBK but not enough “to fight for victory”
2h ago
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, media debrief. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
Charles Leclerc “felt” Ferrari upgrades but baffled by McLaren’s “huge” pace gap
2h ago
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
Gutted Lewis Hamilton says cause of spin was “the first time in my career”
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch - Practice Results
3h ago
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025
F1 News
Lando Norris told what his "biggest concern" should be - it's not Max Verstappen
3h ago
Lando Norris, McLaren
F1 News
Laurent Mekies explains why he hung up the phone after Red Bull job offer
3h ago
Laurent Mekies