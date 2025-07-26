Toto Wolff says Valtteri Bottas “merits” F1 return despite vital Mercedes role

Toto Wolff talks up Valtteri Bottas' chances of returning to the F1 grid in 2026

Toto Wolff is prepared to lose Valtteri Bottas as the Finn edges close to a return to F1.

Bottas has been heavily linked with a return to the F1 grid in 2026.

The 10-time F1 grand prix winner has reportedly held talks with Cadillac over possibly spearheading their project.

Bottas also has a chance to return to the F1 grid this season.

Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore had talks with Mercedes regarding Bottas’ availability as a potential replacement for Franco Colapinto.

Speaking after FP1 at the Belgian Grand Prix, Wolff was adamant that Bottas “deserves a drive” in F1.

“My opinion is that he deserves a drive,” Wolff told Sky Sports.

“We have the best third and reserve driver that you can imagine.

“If one of our guys eats a bad fish, I know that Valtteri will be on the pace.”

Wolff praises Bottas’ mentoring Antonelli

One of Bottas’ key roles as reserve driver has been mentoring Kimi Antonelli.

Antonelli is currently in his rookie F1 season with limited experience.

Wolff praised Bottas for the key role he has played in Antonelli’s first year at Mercedes.

“His mentoring of Kimi is astonishing,” Wolff added. “Kimi takes it on board, Valtteri does it the right way. He gives Kimi driving line tips based on the onboards of others.

“[We would] lose the best third and reserve driver but he merits a full-time drive.

“I am happy if he is able to achieve that.”

Earlier in the season, Antonelli spoke about the impact Bottas has had.

“Having Valtteri in the team obviously is great and it’s a great opportunity as well to use him and in a way, in the sense of asking him for advice," Antonelli added.

“So definitely, he’s been really helpful and he’s always there for me, trying to give me advice, especially when he sees that I’m struggling a little bit.

“So when he sees that I’m a bit in a struggle, he’s always there trying to help me. I think a really good example was Suzuka as well.

“I had a difficult three free practices, but as well with his help, I was able to overcome the moment. So yeah, I’m really trying to rely on him because he’s a really good help.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

