Oscar Piastri storms to dominant sprint pole position at the F1 Belgian Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team SQ1 SQ2 SQ3 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m41.769s 1m42.128s 1m40.510s 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m42.043s 1m41.583s 1m40.987s 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m42.068s 1m41.412s 1m41.128s 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m42.736s 1m41.786s 1m41.278s 5 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m42.822s 1m41.801s 1m41.565s 6 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m42.776s 1m42.051s 1m41.761s 7 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m43.024s 1m42.019s 1m41.857s 8 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m43.171s 1m41.949s 1m41.959s 9 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m42.711s 1m42.088s 1m41.971s 10 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m42.806s 1m41.901s 1m42.176s 11 Liam Lawson NZL Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m42.897s 1m42.169s 12 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m42.912s 1m42.184s 13 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m42.650s 1m42.330s 14 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m42.427s 1m42.453s 15 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m42.736s 1m42.832s 16 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m43.212s 17 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m43.217s 18 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m43.408s 19 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m43.587s 20 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m45.394s

Piastri produced a stunning lap to claim pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix sprint race.

In a one-lap shootout to decide pole in sprint qualifying, F1 championship leader aced his effort to edge out Max Verstappen by 0.477 seconds.

Verstappen enjoyed an improved showing from his upgraded Red Bull in the team's new post-Christian Horner era, but the four-time world champion had to settle with a distant second place on the grid.

Lando Norris was third in the other McLaren, a whopping 0.618s adrift of teammate Piastri.

Charles Leclerc put his Ferrari fourth but was over seven tenths off the pace, while a sensational lap from Esteban Ocon secured P5 in his Haas.

Carlos Sainz was sixth for Williams ahead of the second Haas of Oliver Bearman, with Pierre Gasly, Isack Hadjar and Gabriel Bortoleto rounding out the top-10 for Alpine, Racing Bulls and Sauber.

Hamilton suffers shock SQ1 exit

Lewis Hamilton had a nightmare sprint qualifying and was knocked out in SQ1 following a spin at the final corner. The seven-time world champion will subsequently line up 18th in his upgraded Ferrari.

Missing out on the top-10 and a place in SQ3, Liam Lawson was 11th fastest ahead of Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda, who was out-qualified by both Racing Bulls on his way to 12th.

Another surprise saw George Russell’s Mercedes eliminated in SQ2 with only the 13th-fastest time, ahead of the Aston Martin pair of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.

Alex Albon was 16th for Williams, ahead of Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg in 17th, Hamilton in 18th and Franco Colapinto, who ended up 19th for Alpine.

A spin through the gravel at Stavelot cost Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli, leaving him at the very back of the grid for Saturday’s sprint race, which begins at 11am UK time.