2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results

Full results from Sprint Qualifying at the Belgian Grand Prix, Round 13 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Oscar Piastri storms to dominant sprint pole position at the F1 Belgian Grand Prix. 

PosDriverNat.TeamSQ1SQ2SQ3
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m41.769s1m42.128s1m40.510s
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m42.043s1m41.583s1m40.987s
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m42.068s1m41.412s1m41.128s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m42.736s1m41.786s1m41.278s
5Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m42.822s1m41.801s1m41.565s
6Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m42.776s1m42.051s1m41.761s
7Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m43.024s1m42.019s1m41.857s
8Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m43.171s1m41.949s1m41.959s
9Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m42.711s1m42.088s1m41.971s
10Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m42.806s1m41.901s1m42.176s
11Liam LawsonNZLOracle Red Bull Racing1m42.897s1m42.169s 
12Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m42.912s1m42.184s 
13George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m42.650s1m42.330s 
14Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m42.427s1m42.453s 
15Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m42.736s1m42.832s 
16Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m43.212s  
17Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m43.217s  
18Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m43.408s  
19Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m43.587s  
20Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m45.394s  

Piastri produced a stunning lap to claim pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix sprint race.

In a one-lap shootout to decide pole in sprint qualifying, F1 championship leader aced his effort to edge out Max Verstappen by 0.477 seconds.

Verstappen enjoyed an improved showing from his upgraded Red Bull in the team's new post-Christian Horner era, but the four-time world champion had to settle with a distant second place on the grid.

Lando Norris was third in the other McLaren, a whopping 0.618s adrift of teammate Piastri.

Charles Leclerc put his Ferrari fourth but was over seven tenths off the pace, while a sensational lap from Esteban Ocon secured P5 in his Haas.

Carlos Sainz was sixth for Williams ahead of the second Haas of Oliver Bearman, with Pierre Gasly, Isack Hadjar and Gabriel Bortoleto rounding out the top-10 for Alpine, Racing Bulls and Sauber.

Hamilton suffers shock SQ1 exit 

Lewis Hamilton had a nightmare sprint qualifying and was knocked out in SQ1 following a spin at the final corner. The seven-time world champion will subsequently line up 18th in his upgraded Ferrari.

Missing out on the top-10 and a place in SQ3, Liam Lawson was 11th fastest ahead of Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda, who was out-qualified by both Racing Bulls on his way to 12th.

Another surprise saw George Russell’s Mercedes eliminated in SQ2 with only the 13th-fastest time, ahead of the Aston Martin pair of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.

Alex Albon was 16th for Williams, ahead of Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg in 17th, Hamilton in 18th and Franco Colapinto, who ended up 19th for Alpine.

A spin through the gravel at Stavelot cost Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli, leaving him at the very back of the grid for Saturday’s sprint race, which begins at 11am UK time. 

