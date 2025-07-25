2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results
Full results from Sprint Qualifying at the Belgian Grand Prix, Round 13 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Oscar Piastri storms to dominant sprint pole position at the F1 Belgian Grand Prix.
|2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|SQ1
|SQ2
|SQ3
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m41.769s
|1m42.128s
|1m40.510s
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m42.043s
|1m41.583s
|1m40.987s
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m42.068s
|1m41.412s
|1m41.128s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m42.736s
|1m41.786s
|1m41.278s
|5
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m42.822s
|1m41.801s
|1m41.565s
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m42.776s
|1m42.051s
|1m41.761s
|7
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m43.024s
|1m42.019s
|1m41.857s
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m43.171s
|1m41.949s
|1m41.959s
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m42.711s
|1m42.088s
|1m41.971s
|10
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m42.806s
|1m41.901s
|1m42.176s
|11
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m42.897s
|1m42.169s
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m42.912s
|1m42.184s
|13
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m42.650s
|1m42.330s
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m42.427s
|1m42.453s
|15
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m42.736s
|1m42.832s
|16
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m43.212s
|17
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m43.217s
|18
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m43.408s
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m43.587s
|20
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m45.394s
Piastri produced a stunning lap to claim pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix sprint race.
In a one-lap shootout to decide pole in sprint qualifying, F1 championship leader aced his effort to edge out Max Verstappen by 0.477 seconds.
Verstappen enjoyed an improved showing from his upgraded Red Bull in the team's new post-Christian Horner era, but the four-time world champion had to settle with a distant second place on the grid.
Lando Norris was third in the other McLaren, a whopping 0.618s adrift of teammate Piastri.
Charles Leclerc put his Ferrari fourth but was over seven tenths off the pace, while a sensational lap from Esteban Ocon secured P5 in his Haas.
Carlos Sainz was sixth for Williams ahead of the second Haas of Oliver Bearman, with Pierre Gasly, Isack Hadjar and Gabriel Bortoleto rounding out the top-10 for Alpine, Racing Bulls and Sauber.
Hamilton suffers shock SQ1 exit
Lewis Hamilton had a nightmare sprint qualifying and was knocked out in SQ1 following a spin at the final corner. The seven-time world champion will subsequently line up 18th in his upgraded Ferrari.
Missing out on the top-10 and a place in SQ3, Liam Lawson was 11th fastest ahead of Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda, who was out-qualified by both Racing Bulls on his way to 12th.
Another surprise saw George Russell’s Mercedes eliminated in SQ2 with only the 13th-fastest time, ahead of the Aston Martin pair of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.
Alex Albon was 16th for Williams, ahead of Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg in 17th, Hamilton in 18th and Franco Colapinto, who ended up 19th for Alpine.
A spin through the gravel at Stavelot cost Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli, leaving him at the very back of the grid for Saturday’s sprint race, which begins at 11am UK time.