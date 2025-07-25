Finishing second-fastest but comfortably ahead of Nicolo Bulega suggests a comfortable day for Toprak Razgatlioglu at the Hungarian WorldSBK, but it was not without its issues.

Razgatlioglu ran on several times in the Balaton Park circuit’s many slow speed chicanes in FP2 on Friday, and the BMW rider said afterwards that he asked Brembo about the issue he was encountering that saw his brake lever “pushing my finger”.

“The problem was the front brake,” Toprak Razgatlioglu explained, speaking to WorldSBK.com after Friday in Hungary.

“I don’t know why. It’s the first time I have seen it like that. I asked Brembo.

“When I use the brake lever, when I push the hard braking, the lever is pushing my finger.

“I don’t understand why. Maybe four or five laps, I went wide.

“I changed the lever position but it didn’t change. I tried to keep riding.

“I feel less power. I am pushing so hard to brake. I don’t understand how many bar I am braking, and this is dangerous.”

Aside from the brake issue, Razgatlioglu was pleased with the way he found himself on-track in Hungary.

“The feeling is good,” he said. “This is a new track for everyone and we have started very strong.

“We did a very good race simulation. It looks like a strong pace.

“We changed the tyre but we didn’t have time to try it. Now, we don’t understand which tyre is better.”

With its stop-start characteristics, the Balaton Park circuit is one that, on-paper, suits reigning World Superbike Champion Razgatlioglu’s style. He agreed with this, but made familiar complaints about grip.

“It’s good for my style,” he said.

“I try the hard braking. We need to improve our engine braking.

“The BMW, not bad. Only the biggest problem was the grip. The grip is not like a Ducati.

“We keep working. I believe in my team. They will improve for tomorrow, the grip, the electronics.”