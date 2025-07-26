2025 Hungarian WorldSBK: FP3 Results

Full results from the FP3 session at the Hungarian WorldSBK at Balaton Park.

Sam Lowes, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Results from the FP3 session at the Hungarian WorldSBK at the new Balaton Park circuit that is making its debut in the series this weekend.

Sam Lowes was fastest yet again in FP3, after topping FP2 yesterday afternoon. He was one of only two riders to lap in the 1:38s, the other being Toprak Razgatlioglu who was just under 0.2 seconds behind the Marc VDS Ducati rider.

Andrea Locatelli indicated overnight improvements for Yamaha, ending third-fastest, while Danilo Petrucci and Iker Lecuona rounded out the top-five.

Nicolo Bulega's sixth place was better than his ninth of FP2, but he was still nearly a second from the fastest on a 1:39.654.

Remy Gardner was seventh, ahead of Jonathan Rea, Dominique Aegerter, and Ryan Vickers who completed the top-10.

Yari Montella crashed at the end of the session and was taken to the medical centre afterwards. He was then diagnosed with a left elbow contusion and contusions in both feet, but declared fit.

Full World Superbike results from FP3 at Balaton are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Hungarian Round | Balaton Park | FP3 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:38.747
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:38.918
3Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:39.154
4Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.288
5Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:39.463
6Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.654
7Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:39.663
8Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:39.684
9Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:39.748
10Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.800
11Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.845
12Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.921
13Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:40.006
14Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:40.018
15Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:40.021
16Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:40.144
17Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.244
18Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.343
19Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:40.383
20Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:40.396
21Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:40.649
22Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:41.164
23Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:42.770

