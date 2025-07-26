2025 Hungarian WorldSBK: FP3 Results
Full results from the FP3 session at the Hungarian WorldSBK at Balaton Park.
Results from the FP3 session at the Hungarian WorldSBK at the new Balaton Park circuit that is making its debut in the series this weekend.
Sam Lowes was fastest yet again in FP3, after topping FP2 yesterday afternoon. He was one of only two riders to lap in the 1:38s, the other being Toprak Razgatlioglu who was just under 0.2 seconds behind the Marc VDS Ducati rider.
Andrea Locatelli indicated overnight improvements for Yamaha, ending third-fastest, while Danilo Petrucci and Iker Lecuona rounded out the top-five.
Nicolo Bulega's sixth place was better than his ninth of FP2, but he was still nearly a second from the fastest on a 1:39.654.
Remy Gardner was seventh, ahead of Jonathan Rea, Dominique Aegerter, and Ryan Vickers who completed the top-10.
Yari Montella crashed at the end of the session and was taken to the medical centre afterwards. He was then diagnosed with a left elbow contusion and contusions in both feet, but declared fit.
Full World Superbike results from FP3 at Balaton are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Hungarian Round | Balaton Park | FP3 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:38.747
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:38.918
|3
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:39.154
|4
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:39.288
|5
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:39.463
|6
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:39.654
|7
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:39.663
|8
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:39.684
|9
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:39.748
|10
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:39.800
|11
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:39.845
|12
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:39.921
|13
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:40.006
|14
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:40.018
|15
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:40.021
|16
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:40.144
|17
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.244
|18
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.343
|19
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:40.383
|20
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:40.396
|21
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:40.649
|22
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:41.164
|23
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:42.770