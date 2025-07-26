Results from the FP3 session at the Hungarian WorldSBK at the new Balaton Park circuit that is making its debut in the series this weekend.

Sam Lowes was fastest yet again in FP3, after topping FP2 yesterday afternoon. He was one of only two riders to lap in the 1:38s, the other being Toprak Razgatlioglu who was just under 0.2 seconds behind the Marc VDS Ducati rider.

Andrea Locatelli indicated overnight improvements for Yamaha, ending third-fastest, while Danilo Petrucci and Iker Lecuona rounded out the top-five.

Nicolo Bulega's sixth place was better than his ninth of FP2, but he was still nearly a second from the fastest on a 1:39.654.

Remy Gardner was seventh, ahead of Jonathan Rea, Dominique Aegerter, and Ryan Vickers who completed the top-10.

Yari Montella crashed at the end of the session and was taken to the medical centre afterwards. He was then diagnosed with a left elbow contusion and contusions in both feet, but declared fit.

Full World Superbike results from FP3 at Balaton are below.