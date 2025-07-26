Results from Race 1 at the Hungarian WorldSBK, taking place at Balaton Park.

Toprak Razgatlioglu took a commanding win in the red-flagged Race 1 at Balaton Park over Nicolo Bulega and Alvaro Bautista.

The red flag was thrown on lap one when several riders crashed at turn one. The stewards handed Andrea Iannone a double long lap penalty for the restart for irresponsible riding after the incident.

Razgatlioglu made the holeshot on the restart and was never headed. Bulega, on the other hand, dropped from fourth to sixth early on but quickly worked his way through Jonathan Rea, Alvaro Bautista, and Andrea Locatelli to be third before Sam Lowes crashed at turn two from second place.

That crash promoted Alvaro Bautista up to fourth, and he soon took third from Locatelli, who had no answer to the late pace of the front three who never dropped consistently lower than the low-1:40s.

Locatelli was able to hold on to fourth, though, ahead of Danilo Petrucci who capitalised on a late mistake from Alex Lowes to take fifth, while Lowes ended up sixth

Yari Montella won a strong battle for seventh, beating Xavi Vierge and Garrett Gerloff. Jonathan Rea was also involved in this battle, but he crashed out at turn one; then remounted and fell a lap later at turn four.

Axel Bassani rounded out the top-10.

From the lap one incident, Remy Gardner, Iker Lecuona, and Ryan Vickers all failed to make the restart. Petrucci missed the pit lane closing for the restart procedure and had to start last.

Lecuona and Vickers are both okay, but Gardner was taken to the medical centre and will be transferred to hospital for further checks having been diagnosed with a back contusion and a suspected concussion.

Full World Superbike results from Race 1 in Hungary are below.