2025 Hungarian WorldSBK: Race 1 Results

Full results from Race 1 at the Hungarian WorldSBK at Balaton Park.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from Race 1 at the Hungarian WorldSBK, taking place at Balaton Park.

Toprak Razgatlioglu took a commanding win in the red-flagged Race 1 at Balaton Park over Nicolo Bulega and Alvaro Bautista.

The red flag was thrown on lap one when several riders crashed at turn one. The stewards handed Andrea Iannone a double long lap penalty for the restart for irresponsible riding after the incident.

Razgatlioglu made the holeshot on the restart and was never headed. Bulega, on the other hand, dropped from fourth to sixth early on but quickly worked his way through Jonathan Rea, Alvaro Bautista, and Andrea Locatelli to be third before Sam Lowes crashed at turn two from second place.

That crash promoted Alvaro Bautista up to fourth, and he soon took third from Locatelli, who had no answer to the late pace of the front three who never dropped consistently lower than the low-1:40s.

Locatelli was able to hold on to fourth, though, ahead of Danilo Petrucci who capitalised on a late mistake from Alex Lowes to take fifth, while Lowes ended up sixth

Yari Montella won a strong battle for seventh, beating Xavi Vierge and Garrett Gerloff. Jonathan Rea was also involved in this battle, but he crashed out at turn one; then remounted and fell a lap later at turn four.

Axel Bassani rounded out the top-10.

From the lap one incident, Remy Gardner, Iker Lecuona, and Ryan Vickers all failed to make the restart. Petrucci missed the pit lane closing for the restart procedure and had to start last.

Lecuona and Vickers are both okay, but Gardner was taken to the medical centre and will be transferred to hospital for further checks having been diagnosed with a back contusion and a suspected concussion.

Full World Superbike results from Race 1 in Hungary are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Hungarian Round | Balaton Park | Race 1 | Result

Pos

Rider

Nat.

WorldSBK Team

Superbike

Timing

1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRWIN
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R3.738
3Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R6.002
4Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R113.993
5Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R16.174
6Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99816.590
7Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R24.048
8Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R26.675
9Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR29.620
10Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99830.105
11Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR33.236
12Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R133.767
13Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R36.971
14Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R37.944
15Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R138.243
16Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R145.308
17Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R46.406
18Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:04.480
DNFSam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFIker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-RDNF
DNFJonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1DNF
DNFRemy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R1DNF
DNFRyan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 RDNF

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

