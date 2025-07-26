2025 Hungarian WorldSBK: Race 1 Results
Full results from Race 1 at the Hungarian WorldSBK at Balaton Park.
Toprak Razgatlioglu took a commanding win in the red-flagged Race 1 at Balaton Park over Nicolo Bulega and Alvaro Bautista.
The red flag was thrown on lap one when several riders crashed at turn one. The stewards handed Andrea Iannone a double long lap penalty for the restart for irresponsible riding after the incident.
Razgatlioglu made the holeshot on the restart and was never headed. Bulega, on the other hand, dropped from fourth to sixth early on but quickly worked his way through Jonathan Rea, Alvaro Bautista, and Andrea Locatelli to be third before Sam Lowes crashed at turn two from second place.
That crash promoted Alvaro Bautista up to fourth, and he soon took third from Locatelli, who had no answer to the late pace of the front three who never dropped consistently lower than the low-1:40s.
Locatelli was able to hold on to fourth, though, ahead of Danilo Petrucci who capitalised on a late mistake from Alex Lowes to take fifth, while Lowes ended up sixth
Yari Montella won a strong battle for seventh, beating Xavi Vierge and Garrett Gerloff. Jonathan Rea was also involved in this battle, but he crashed out at turn one; then remounted and fell a lap later at turn four.
Axel Bassani rounded out the top-10.
From the lap one incident, Remy Gardner, Iker Lecuona, and Ryan Vickers all failed to make the restart. Petrucci missed the pit lane closing for the restart procedure and had to start last.
Lecuona and Vickers are both okay, but Gardner was taken to the medical centre and will be transferred to hospital for further checks having been diagnosed with a back contusion and a suspected concussion.
Full World Superbike results from Race 1 in Hungary are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Hungarian Round | Balaton Park | Race 1 | Result
Pos
Rider
Nat.
WorldSBK Team
Superbike
Timing
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|WIN
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|3.738
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|6.002
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|13.993
|5
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|16.174
|6
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|16.590
|7
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|24.048
|8
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|26.675
|9
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|29.620
|10
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|30.105
|11
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|33.236
|12
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|33.767
|13
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|36.971
|14
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|37.944
|15
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|38.243
|16
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|45.308
|17
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|46.406
|18
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:04.480
|DNF
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|DNF
|DNF
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF
|DNF
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF
|DNF
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF