Scott Redding was a podium finisher in just the first race of Brands Hatch after a wet start to his campaign with Hager PBM at Knockhill.

Having initially moved over from WSBK to fill in for the in injured Glenn Irwin the Ducati rider, currently running the #4 in BSB was pleased to feature on the podium so quickly, with a performance which saw him set the fastest lap of the race in the closing stages of race one:

“First of all I was super happy to be on the podium. It’s good for my confidence as well. I started the race and I just felt like I missed a little bit in the beginning. More from me, because I’m just not sure with the new tyre because when it lets go, it lets go pretty big. So I thought Just stay calm. I want to learn in this race, Get a full dry race under my belt.

Then when I got settled, I got my rhythm. I saw Christian and Kyle kind of coming towards me. I got stuck far too long, but I didn’t really want to make any dirty moves on my debut back to the podium, basically.

So I just kind of waited my time. And when I got through I saw I was improving sectors, setting my faster laps, which is my strong point, I’m going to have to embrace that this year. And I did close the gap into Brad at one stage and he saw me when he looked back and started to try and up the pace again.”

Redding admitted that he was on the limit towards the end of the race as he began his thrilling last few laps chase down of race winner Bradley Ray, the quick learner attributed his performance to following the fast riders ahead:

“I was really pushing the whole race and I had a few big moments trying to catch Brad, but I thought, I’ve got nothing to lose at this point, so could be a hero if I make it! But Brad, he had something in the pocket.

So I’ve learned a lot also with the bike now. I followed the guys. I’ve realised I can actually use more power - there was like three or four places on the track the Yamaha was pulling away from me quite comfortably and it was making it difficult to overtake. I’ve just been playing it on the safe side with the power. I think it’s time to stop being safe and start trying to extract more, but the guys are riding really well.”

Scott Redding, BSB, 2025, Brands Hatch, race one podium © Ian Hopgood Photography



From pole position tomorrow the 2019 champion has the opportunity to apply what he has learned in the pack, and prevent Ray leading from the front from turn one, after acknowledging that the #28 starting from pole is a big bonus:

“Brad got off to a good start, did what he needed to do. I kind of run out of laps, but we’ll see in the next race if we can do something better.

I had quite a good start where I was, but it was quite a lot uphill from there. So I think going from pole is a little bit better, and also it’s just nice to be on pole. You got no-one to look at. You just literally looking at the lights, get in the zone and maybe I can try and distract Brad a little bit. You know, he’s been on fire this year, so we got to try and do something, to try a different strategy, shall we say.”