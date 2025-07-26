2025 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch - Race Results (1)

Results from race one, round five of the 2025 Bennetts Superbike Championship at Brands Hatch where Bradley Ray picked up his first win at his home track.

Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025
© Ian Hopgood Photography

The first British Superbike race of the weekend at Brands Hatch saw  Bradley Ray able to pull out his now trademark gap for his tenth win of the season, but his first ever home success at his local track, Brands Hatch.

The Raceways Yamaha rider started from pole and was straight into the lead through Paddock Hill Bend, but under early pressure from Christian Iddon. That later became Kyle Ryde, with Scott Redding closing on the final laps. By then Ray had done enough to manage his gap and an issue with his bike, adding in parc ferme that it sounded different for a lap in the closing stages, to take his first ever BSB podium at Brands in style - with a win.

Ray was handed his trophy by his nan, who made a swift exit as the podium trio opened their Prosecco.

After earning a front row star in just his second race weekend since his return, Scott Redding was just on the back of the chasing riders over the first half of the race, sat in fourth.

A move at Hawthorns on lap eleven took the former WSBK rider to third, with his pass on Ryde at Surtees taking him to second. In his rhythm, consistency saw him able to lower the gap, with a final attack for the win putting pressure on Ray, with the Hager PBM Ducati rider pulling out a late fastest lap of the race - which will see him on pole for the Sunday sprint. It was too late for an impact in race one, as Ray responded, leading over the line by 1.085s.

Ryde had to fight back from a slow start and was struggling around half of the circuit, particularly getting his bike stopped at Druids, but strong on the second part of the track, which saw him able to hold third for OMG Nitrous Competitions Yamaha.
 

Iddon brought home his best result of the season so far in a much improved fourth after fighting for the podium spots for AJN Steelstock Kawasaki.

Also showing progress, Danny Kent was back in the mix just behind at the chequered flag for fifth for McAMS Yamaha.

Tommy Bridewell was again the top Honda in sixth, ahead of Max Cook on the second AJN Steelstock Kawasaki in seventh with Rory Skinner at the back of the same battle for position.

The Cheshire Mouldings rider mounted a comeback to fight in that group on pack, starting seventh the Scottish rider was up to third on lap one before a huge drop after several times running wide on track, which had seen him down in ninth.

Josh Brookes was also running a recovery race, just off the pace all weekend so far, the DAO Racing rider made late moved on the last two laps after a race that had been quite static by BSB standards, with some late hard passing propelling the Australian to ninth.

Lee Jackson, lost out, pushed back a place to compete the top ten behind his teammate.

2025 British Superbikes Round 5 - Brands Hatch - Race Results (1)
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Bradley RayGBRRaceways Yamaha (Yamaha)28m 33.982s
2Scott ReddingGBRHager PBM (Ducati)+1.085s
3Kyle RydeGBROMG Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+2.824s
4Christian IddonGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+3.376s
5Danny KentGBRMcAMS Racing (Yamaha)+3.420s
6Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+9.867s
7Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+10.109s
8Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)+11.854s
9Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+12.539s
10Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+12.695s
11Andrew IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+13.040s
12Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+23.667s
13Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+27.867s
14Scott SwannGBRSend My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda)+30.925a
15Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)+34.004s
16Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)+34.405s
17John McPheeGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+41.847s
18Davey ToddGBRLEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)+52.753s
19Richard KerrIRLRokit BMW Motorrad(BMW)+53.372s
20Jaimie van SikkelerusNEDTAG Honda (Honda)+53.512s
21Blaze BakerRSANP Racing Honda (Honda)+56.093s
22Jamie DavisGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+1m 01.432s
23Lewis RolloGBRSencat/In Competition by Swan Racing (Aprilia)+1m 02.371s
24Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)3 laps
25Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)DNS

Jackson had enough of a gap over eleventh placed Andrew Irwin to be confident of holding position, with the Honda Racing UK rider holding an even bigger gap over Charlie Nesbitt, who was a distant twelfth.

The remaining points on offer went to Knockhill podium finisher Fraser Rogers in 13th for TAG Honda, top rookie Scott Swann in 14th for Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda in 14th (rival John McPhee was 17th) and Luke Hedger who picked up 15th for Whitecliffe CDH Racing Honda.


Official British Superbike Brands Hatch Records:

Lap record: Tommy Bridewell (Honda, 2024) 1m 24.767s

Brands Hatch in 2024:

Round 6:

Qualifying: 1 Vickers (2 Kent, 3 G. Irwin)

Race 1: 1 Vickers (2 Bridewell, 3 A. Irwin)

Race 2: 1 Vickers (2 Bridewell, 3 Ryde)

Race 3: 1 Vickers (2 Iddon, 3 Ryde)

Round 11 (Showdown):

Qualifying: 1 Vickers (2 Jackson, 3 Brookes)
Race1: 1 Kent (2 Vickers, 3 Bridewell)

Race 2: 1 Bridewell (2 Ryde, 3 Vickers)

Race 3: 1 Ryde (2 Bridewell, 3 Vickers)

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Peter Hickman and Glenn Irwin remained long term absentees.

After a weekend of engine changes and breakdowns, Storm Stacey was heading to the back of the grid when, on the sighting lap, the #79 needed to pull off track again. On returning to the grid the Bathams BMW team pulled his bike back to the pits.

On the warm-up lap a frustrated and fuming Leon Haslam pulled into the pits. The Moto Rapido Ducati rider ventured back out to check to see how his bike was running, while ensuring he got a lap in ready for the Sunday sprint grid, where he will start 12th.

There were no crashes out of the race.

Championship Standings

Ray remains in control of the championship standings, growing his lead over Ryde from 52 to 56 points, now with a total of 210.

Ryde has 154 in second with Skinner moving into a clear third on 130 after Haslam failed to score, leaving him on 122.

Bridewell completes the top five on 111 - the only other rider with over 100 points.

McPhee remains ahead in the rookie standings, staying on 29, with Swann moving onto 19.

Read More

Latest News

IndyCar
2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey qualifying at Laguna Seca LIVE UPDATES!
51m ago
ç
IndyCar News
IndyCar moves Warm-Up session to Saturday after weather concerns
1h ago
Graham Rahal tackling the Corkscrew.
RR Results
Armoy Road Races 2025: Saturday results including Race of Legends
1h ago
Mike Browne
WSBK News
Iker Lecuona out of Suzuka 8 Hours after Hungarian WorldSBK crash
1h ago
Iker Lecuona, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Yuki Tsunoda hails late floor upgrade after best qualifying result for Red Bull
1h ago
Yuki Tsunoda

More News

WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega “started from zero” after feeling “so bad” on Friday at Hungarian WorldSBK
1h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
BSB News
What next for Alan Gardner as OMG Racing announces a new owner?
1h ago
OMG Racing
IndyCar News
Josef Newgarden jokes his luck may never change after a painful 2025 IndyCar season
2h ago
Josef Newgarden at Laguna Seca.
F1 News
Charles Leclerc claims Ferrari’s upgrades are ‘always overhyped’
2h ago
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
George Russell: Mercedes has taken a “big step backwards towards the midfield”
2h ago
George Russell, Mercedes