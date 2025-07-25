2025 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch - Practice Results

Results from the two practice sessions on day one of round five of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship, which saw Bradley Ray return to the top of the timesheets at Brands Hatch.

Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025
© Ian Hopgood Photography

The opening Friday of the British Superbikes round at Brands Hatch saw Bradley Ray take over at the top towards the end of FP2 to move into qualifying with the best time at Brands Hatch.

Bradley Ray had again dominated at Knockhill, taking pole and two if the three race wins, and at his home track the Raceways Yamaha rider chipped away at his time for an eventual 1m 25.096s - enough to finish Friday in P1.

Rory Skinner was the rider to break Ray’s dominance at his own home round at Knockhill, taking a win in race three. The Cheshire Mouldings Ducati rider had been leading the way until eight minutes to go and remained second quickest, just 0.247s slower as his momentum continued.

Kyle Ryde was focusing on his previous positives at Brands, the scene of the crowing for BSB’s most recent champion. Yet to win a race in 2025, the OMG Nitrous Competitions had topped FP1 and improved in the second session to finish third before a very late fall at Stirlings as the #1 tried to figure out his isses at the turn.

 

Leon Haslam is the only other rider to take a win amid Ray’s dominance and was second to Skinner when he had a light crash - a first of the season - at turn two, Druids, immediately re-joining, but with repairs seeing the Moto Rapido Ducati rider drop to fourth.

Scott Redding was back with the PBM team, now permanently with the outfit for the rest of the season after stepping up to replace the injured Glenn Irwin. 


Last at the track in his 2019 winning season, Redding again put in the most laps, as he had in FP1, returning for a final push and climbing to fifth, with a purple final sector elevating the former WSBK rider.

Christian Iddon was top three for much of the early part of the session but was relying on his FP1 time, the AJN Steelstock rider did go on to improve, for sixth overnight.

Danny Kent took his first BSB win at Brands last season and was also aiming for some repeat success at a track with good memories for the McAMS rider, and was well in the mix in seventh, just over half a second off the lead time.

Andrew Irwin was the best of the Honda Racing UK riders in eighth, ahead of teammate and former champion Tommy Bridewell, who was eleventh after electing, riskily, to end the session in the pits.

Lee Jackson was a ninth quickest for DAO Racing Honda.

Charlie Nesbitt also split the duo as he made his comeback after crashing in the first session, placing his MasterMac Honda inside the top ten, then attempting to help his rookie teammate John McPhee around, which stretched the Scottish rider into a late run through the gravel on his way to 18th.

The final automatic Q2 spot went to Max Cook on the second AJN Steelstock Kawasaki.

Combined Direct Q2 Top Twelve

1: Bradley Ray (Raceways Yamaha) 1m 25.096s (FP2)
2: Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings Ducati) 1m 25.343s (FP2)
3: Kyle Ryde (OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing 1m 25.384s (FP2)
4: Leon Haslam (Moto Rapido Ducati) 1m 25.443s (FP2)
5: Scott Redding (Hager PBM Ducati) 1m 25.469s (FP2)
6:  Christian Iddon (AJN Steelstock Kawasaki) 1m 25.558s (FP2)
7:  Danny Kent (McAMS Yamaha) 1m 25.665s (FP2)
8: Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing UK) 1m 25.689s (FP2)
9: Lee Jackson (DAO Racing Honda) 1m 25.747s (FP2)

10: Charlie Nesbitt (MasterMac Honda) 1m 25.791s (FP2)
11: Tommy Bridewell (Honda racing UK) 1m 25.792s (FP2)
12:  Max Cook (AJN Steelstock Kawasaki) 1m 25.840s (FP2)

Josh Brookes just missed out, finishing 0.090s slower than cook in the second DAO Racing bike so will feature in Q1, as will top rookie Scott Swann who was 14th and Knockhill podium finisher Fraser Rogers who was 15th in FP2.

Storm Stacey who was the only rider not to go quicker after an early technical saw him stop at Druids, finishing 17th overall.
 

2025 British Superbikes Round 5  -Brands Hatch  - FP2
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Bradley RayGBRRaceways Yamaha (Yamaha)1m 25.096s
2Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)+0.247s
3Kyle RydeGBROMG Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+0.288s
4Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)+0.347s
5Scott ReddingGBRHager PBM (Ducati)+0.373s
6Christian IddonGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+0.462s
7Danny KentGBRMcAMS Racing (Yamaha)+0.569s
8Andrew IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.593s
9Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+0.651s
10Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+0.695s
11Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.696s
12Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+0.744s
13Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+0.834s
14Scott SwannGBRSend My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda)+0.893s
15Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+0.940s
16Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)+1.107s
17Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)+1.498s
18John McPheeGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+1.702s
19Davey ToddGBRLEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)+1.783s
20Richard KerrIRLRokit BMW Motorrad(BMW)+2.021s
21Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)+2.191s
22Jaimie van SikkelerusNEDTAG Honda (Honda)+2.455s
23Jamie DavisGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+2.464s
24Blaze BakerRSANP Racing Honda (Honda)+2.735s
25Lewis RolloGBRSencat/In Competition by Swan Racing (Aprilia)+3.029s

Official British Superbike Brands Hatch Records:

Lap record: Tommy Bridewell (Honda, 2024) 1m 24.767s

Brands Hatch in 2024:

Round 6:

Qualifying: 1 Vickers (2 Kent, 3 G. Irwin)

Race 1: 1 Vickers (2 Bridewell, 3 A. Irwin)

Race 2: 1 Vickers (2 Bridewell, 3 Ryde)

Race 3: 1 Vickers (2 Iddon, 3 Ryde)

Round 11 (Showdown):

Qualifying: 1 Vickers (2 Jackson, 3 Brookes)

Race1: 1 Kent (2 Vickers, 3 Bridewell)

Race 2: 1 Bridewell (2 Ryde, 3 Vickers)

Race 3: 1 Ryde (2 Bridewell, 3 Vickers)

FP1

The first session of the afternoon, FP1 was topped by Ryde on his final lap, pushing Ray into a close second.  A much improved Iddon was third quickest with Kent and Haslam also putting in top five performances.

Redding was eleventh quickest, but ran a huge 22 laps as he reacquainted himself with Brands Hatch.

An early fall for Charlie Nesbitt at the Sheene Curve limited his track time in FP1, with issues for Lewis Rollo seeing him complete even lass laps, with just three turns of the circuit seeing him at the bottom of the timesheets.

2025 British Superbikes Round  5  -Brands Hatch   - FP1
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Kyle RydeGBROMG Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)1m 25.480s
2Bradley RayGBRRaceways Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.148s
3Christian IddonGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+0.156s
4Danny KentGBRMcAMS Racing (Yamaha)+0.351s
5Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)+0.522s
6Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)+0.527s
7Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.539s
8Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+0.557s
9Andrew IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.647s
10Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+0.722s
11Scott ReddingGBRHager PBM (Ducati)+0.823s
12Scott SwannGBRSend My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda)+0.977s
13Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+0.997s
14Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)+1.114s
15Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+1.398s
16Davey ToddGBRLEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)+1.654s
17Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)+1.886s
18Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)+1.897s
19John McPheeGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+2.221s
20Richard KerrIRLRokit BMW Motorrad(BMW)+2.275s
21Jaimie van SikkelerusNEDTAG Honda (Honda)+2.368s
22Blaze BakerRSANP Racing Honda (Honda)+2.535s
23Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+2.929s
24Jamie DavisGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+3.120s
25Lewis RolloGBRSencat/In Competition by Swan Racing (Aprilia)+6.424s

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
Oscar Piastri relieved to overcome 'little scare' to seal Belgian GP sprint pole
2h ago
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
Experts explain: What caused Lewis Hamilton spin - and why it’s not his fault
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
WSBK News
Toprak Razgatlioglu encounters “dangerous” brake “problem” at Hungarian WorldSBK
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega “struggled” at Hungarian WorldSBK but knows the key to a turnaround
2h ago
Nicolo Bulega
WSBK News
Alvaro Bautista pace “quite good” at Hungarian WorldSBK but not enough “to fight for victory”
2h ago
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, media debrief. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
Charles Leclerc “felt” Ferrari upgrades but baffled by McLaren’s “huge” pace gap
2h ago
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
Gutted Lewis Hamilton says cause of spin was “the first time in my career”
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch - Practice Results
3h ago
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025
F1 News
Lando Norris told what his "biggest concern" should be - it's not Max Verstappen
3h ago
Lando Norris, McLaren
F1 News
Laurent Mekies explains why he hung up the phone after Red Bull job offer
3h ago
Laurent Mekies