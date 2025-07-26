Alex Marquez told that what he’d “love” at Ducati is not “a reality”

Alex Marquez has been reminded that teaming up in the same garage with his brother again is highly unlikely.

The Marquez brothers were teammates last season at Gresini Ducati, and briefly before at Honda.

But their alliance was broken when Marc Marquez stepped up to the factory Ducati team, alongside Pecco Bagnaia this season.

Equipped with the latest Ducati machinery, the GP25, Marc has dismantled his opposition and is on course for a ninth world championship.

But it is Alex Marquez, on an older Ducati, who has most closely opposed him, rather than Bagnaia who has equal machinery.

Alex Marquez to factory Ducati is not 'reality'

Yet Alex has been told any hope of wearing red is misplaced.

“Yes, every part of him would love the factory seat alongside his brother,” TNT Sports’ Michael Laverty said.

“It would be extra special for everyone. I just don’t know if it’s a reality to displace an Italian champion in what is an Italian factory team.

“Alex has to do everything he can, and hope that Ducati reward him with a step up.”

Neil Hodgson said: “I would be really surprised if Alex signed for the factory Ducati team.

“The factory Ducati team have their A-man, Marc. And would be more inclined to sign someone else in their early-20s rather than Alex, who is 29.

“I can’t imagine them signing Alex as a 31-year-old, can you?”

In pre-season it first emerged that Ducati’s 2024 bike might be better than the most recent evolution.

Bagnaia has never got to grips with the GP25, although the esteemed Marc Marquez has tamed it.

VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio, the third rider with a GP25, has been inconsistent despite theoretically having the best bike.

Yet the GP24 riders, particularly Gresini’s Alex, have been consistent.

His teammate Fermin Aldeguer has also claimed his maiden MotoGP podium and will fancy himself as a future factory rider.

Aged just 20 and impressing in his rookie campaign, Aldeguer is contracted by Ducati and highly fancied by the manufacturer.

But, for now and next year, there is no reason to believe their faith in Bagnaia will expire.

Bagnaia even said that he retains the backing of CEO Claudio Domenicali.