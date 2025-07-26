Jorge Martin is not the first Aprilia star rider who wanted to walk away.

Reigning MotoGP champion Martin dropped a bombshell into the sport when, after only one grand prix start for his new team, he made his intention clear to invoke a contractual clause to exit for 2026.

After Aprilia fought back, expressing their willingness to go to court, Martin has U-turned and will stay at Aprilia next year, after all.

But a previous hero for the Italian manufacturer did succeed in walking out.

Max Biaggi is now an ambassador for Aprilia and a multi-time world champion.

But he knows it is possible to fall in love with a manufacturer, fall out of love, then return successfully.

“Yes, you can. It has happened to me in the past, precisely with Aprilia,” Biaggi told AS.

“In '92, I made my debut in the world championship with Aprilia and the following year I went to Erv Kanemoto's Honda, with Rothmans, and then I returned to Aprilia and won a lot for many years with them.

“I was in love with the '92 Aprilia, I fell out of love and in '94 I fell in love again.

“Victories make these separations overcome. Winning is the key to not breaking anymore.”

After returning from one year away at Honda in 1993, Biaggi won three 250cc world titles in a row on an Aprilia.

He won again in 1997 on a Honda after again leaving Aprilia.

'Very good atmosphere' with Jorge Martin at Aprilia

Max Biaggi

Jorge Martin’s journey at Aprilia has barely started after an injury-disrupted year.

“From the controversy of whether he leaves or not, he has returned and there is a very good atmosphere of the team with him,” Biaggi said.

“I see him as positive and motivated, although he is still at 70 or 80 percent.

“He needs to pass races and get into a rhythm to get closer to the others.

“He has 6,000 kilometres of running to go compared to the other riders, but he is a pilot who will adapt quickly and in the next race he will do well.”

Martin impressed at the Czech MotoGP at Brno, the first grand prix of 2025 that he has been able to finish.

His P7 finish was the culmination of a promising weekend on a bike which is establishing itself as the best outside of the Ducatis.

Teammate Marco Bezzecchi’s win at the British MotoGP, and his podiums at Assen and Brno, show its competitiveness.

Martin insisted he was pleased with the package he found upon his return to action.

He held a meeting with his engineers to kickstart the Brno round insisting that he was fully committed to the cause.