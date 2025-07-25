Aprilia make remarkably bold statement which will impact Marc Marquez

Aprilia has big goals for the final 10 MotoGP rounds

Bezzecchi, Marquez

Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola believes we will see the team’s “value” from September and is “convinced” of being able to beat Marc Marquez during the final 10 MotoGP rounds.

Ducati’s Marc Marquez is in dominant form as the summer break begins, with the eight-time world champion winning eight grands prix and 11 sprints from the opening 12 rounds.

It has given him a massive 120-point lead in the championship, with Marquez admitting after the recent Czech Grand Prix that the title is his to lose now.

Aprilia vow to beat Marc Marquez

© Gold and Goose

Aprilia has managed to interrupt Ducati’s stranglehold of the 2025 season, with Marco Bezzecchi winning the British Grand Prix.

Bezzecchi also pushed Marquez hard at the Dutch Grand Prix, narrowly missing the win at Assen, and was his nearest rival in the Czech Grand Prix.

At the summer break, Aprilia is second in the manufacturers’ table and has proven to be a consistent top five challenger.

With Aprilia’s factory team now at full strength again with the return of Jorge Martin, Rivola is confident that the Italian brand can beat Marquez in the coming races.

“The changes in the team were made to fight for the titl, so we're clearly not where we wanted to be,” he said at Brno.

“However, I can say that we have some mitigating factors.

“In my opinion, we'll see Aprilia's value from September onwards.

“I don't think Jorge will take many races to get back to fighting for the podium.

“This isn't to take credit away from Marco, who's done an exceptional job.

“If we're here, it's thanks to him and [Lorenzo] Savadori.

“If we're fighting with Marquez, who's riding a Ducati that seemed unbeatable, I'm convinced we can beat him too, who's riding a Ducati.

“I don't think we're too far away, especially on certain tracks.

“A key track will definitely be Austria, which isn't one of 'our' tracks.

“Seeing how Marco is riding and how the bike adapts to different tracks, I can only be optimistic.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

