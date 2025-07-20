Marc Marquez makes 2025 MotoGP title admission which will catch his rivals' attention

Marc Marquez is dominating the 2025 season

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP
Ducati’s Marc Marquez says “I can only lose” the 2025 MotoGP title now after taking a 120-point lead with a win at the Czech Grand Prix.

The eight-time world champion has been in dominant form all year, with the Brno weekend marking his fifth successive sprint/grand prix double.

With nearest title rival Alex Marquez scoring nothing at the Czech Grand Prix, Marc Marquez’s lead stands at 120 points after 12 rounds heading into the three-week summer break.

Ducati team-mate Pecco Bagnaia is even further behind in third at 168 points adrift having faded to fourth from pole on Sunday at the Czech Grand Prix.

Marquez now admits this is his title to lose, and is therefore not bothered by any new records he might set in the second half of the campaign.

“For me, the main priority and the only priority is to win the championship,” he said.

“And now, always I try to speak honest, I can only lose.

“So, I have 10 races to go, I need to keep the same mentality where the team needs to keep the same spirit and try to do our maximum.

“But the records, I don’t care. I just want to be world champion again.”

He became the first Ducati rider in history to win five grands prix in a row on Sunday at Brno, and now has 70 victories for his career as the second most successful rider in history.

Despite heading into the summer break with a commanding points lead, Marc Marquez also admits he will not start to manage races in a conservative way.

“About mentality, to finish controlling the points is not and will not be my way,” he noted.

“So, if I can attack I will attack every race.”

Patience pays off in Czech Grand Prix for Marc Marquez

Marquez won Sunday’s 21-lap race at Brno by just under two seconds, but was shuffled back to third on the opening lap by a charging Marco Bezzecchi on the factory Aprilia.

Having seen that Bezzecchi was pushing hard, Marquez elected to bide his time and wait to make his attack on the lead when the tyres began to drop on lap eight.

“I mean, the plan was to try to lead the race from the beginning and manage the race as I wanted.

“But when Marco overtook me, he was braking super late and with a good corner speed.

“So, I decided to wait behind him and when I felt the first drop of the tyres is when I attacked because it’s where I started to play with the bike and - as always - in the second part of the race I felt better and better.

“Then I managed the distance and it was enough to take the 25 points.”

MotoGP News
