2026 F1 driver line-up: The grid so far, and all the rumours

Here is a rundown of the contract situation of every F1 driver and team ahead of the 2026 season, including Cadillac as the 11th entry.

We have included all the latest rumours about which drivers might get the axe, and which could swap teams for next season...

McLaren

McLaren already have their driver line-up for next year locked in place, with both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri tied down to deals which include the 2026 campaign.

Either Norris or Piastri are likely to be entering the 2026 season as the defending F1 champion.

Ferrari

Like McLaren, Ferrari also have both their drivers sorted for 2026.

At the start of 2024, Charles Leclerc signed a new long-term deal said to be for a further five years, running until the end of the 2029 campaign.

Meanwhile, superstar signing Lewis Hamilton joined on a deal understood to cover at least the 2025 and 2026 campaigns.

Red Bull

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen signed a long-term contract back in March 2022 to stay at Red Bull until the end of 2028.

After a long period of uncertainty Verstappen has now confirmed he will stay at Red Bull in 2026.

Verstappen's future was shrouded in doubt and the rumour mill continued even after the sacking of Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

Verstappen's perceived unhappiness had been reported for the past year. Mercedes were at the front of the queue.

Verstappen and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff reportedly met to discuss a move after the 2025 F1 British Grand Prix.

The driver of the second Red Bull car is still in question.

Liam Lawson lasted just two races as Verstappen's teammate in 2025 before being hooked, in favour of Yuki Tsunoda. But Tsunoda has struggled since he got the gig, too. There is a huge debate about who Red Bull will back for next season.

Mercedes

Max Verstappen

Andrea Kimi Antonelli and George Russell are now expected to be retained by Mercedes.

Previously it seemed their futures might depend on Mercedes' interest in Verstappen.

Russell's contract expires at the end of 2025 but the long delay in committing to a new deal had raised suspicion that Mercedes want Verstappen.

Russell claimed that the likelihood he will leave for 2026 is very low. But without a deal in place yet, the rumours continued.

Antonelli is in his rookie season and has been likened to a young Verstappen for his potential.

The wildest rumours have linked with Antonelli with a loan elsewhere, perhaps Williams or Alpine, to make room for Verstappen alongside Russell.

But, before F1 went away for the summer break, it seemed clear that Russell and Antonelli would finalise terms to stay at Mercedes in 2026.

Aston Martin

Aston Martin’s line-up is set to be unchanged for 2026.

Fernando Alonso is contracted until the end of the 2026 season, while Lance Stroll effectively has the other seat for as long as he wishes to continue racing thanks to his father’s ownership of the team.

Aston Martin were also linked with a move for Verstappen but those rumours have coolled.

The arrival of Adrian Newey gives major hope to Aston Martin's drivers for 2026.

Alpine

Pierre Gasly will have one of the Alpine seats for 2026 after agreeing to a new multi-year contract extension last term.

But there is constant speculation about their second driver.

Jack Doohan's rookie campaign lasted only six races before he was axed from the seat.

Franco Colapinto, previously signed as their reserve and test driver having impressed at Williams, replaced Doohan in the car. But Alpine have always conceded they are continually monitoring his progress.

Supposedly, Alpine tried to sign Sergio Perez or Valtteri Bottas to replace Colapinto - but failed.

Who will partner Gasly at the French squad in 2026 is uncertain at this stage.

Haas

Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman will form Haas’ new-look line-up for 2025 and they both have deals covering 2026.

Racing Bulls

Red Bull’s sister outfit Racing Bulls have no drivers signed up for 2026.

Their drivers will depend first on the decision-making at Red Bull.

Ex-Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies has taken over from Christian Horner at Red Bull.

Isack Hadjar has impressed in his rookie campaign for Racing Bulls.

He started the season alongside Yuki Tsunoda, who was swiftly promoted to Red Bull. Liam Lawson was demoted to Racing Bulls alongside Hadjar.

Williams

Carlos Sainz agreed to join Williams on a multi-year deal and will continue alongside Alex Albon in 2026, unless a rumoured get-out clause is activated beforehand.

Audi

Sauber will become the Audi works F1 team in 2026, with Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortotelo set to stay put.

Hulkenberg committed to a three-year deal when he signed from Haas in 2024, while Sauber’s Bortoleto announcement referred to the reigning Formula 2 champion as a “future Audi driver”, suggesting his deal covers more than a single season.

Cadillac

The third and final team to have no confirmed drivers for 2026 is Cadillac.

The American outfit is set to become F1’s 11th team next year, opening up two extra spots on the grid.

Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez are the drivers set to sign for Cadillac.

Cadillac initially suggested they wanted an American driver but this has coolled more recently. They then considered pairing a veteran with a rookie. Instead, they have gone for the two most experienced free agents.

As many as seven drivers were in the mix for Cadillac.

But the two lead contenders were Perez and Bottas which should become official soon.

2026 F1 driver line-up so far Driver Team Contract End Lando Norris McLaren "Long-term" Oscar Piastri McLaren 2026 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Multi-year Charles Leclerc Ferrari Multi-year Max Verstappen Red Bull 2028 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull 2025 George Russell Mercedes 2025 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 2025 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 2026 Lance Stroll Aston Martin "2025 and beyond" Pierre Gasly Alpine "Long term" Franco Colapinto Alpine 2025 Esteban Ocon Haas Multi-year Oliver Bearman Haas Multi-year Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 2025 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 2025 Alex Albon Haas 2025 Carlos Sainz Haas "Beyond 2026" Nico Hulkenberg Audi Multi-year Gabriel Bortoleto Audi Multi-year TBA Cadillac TBA TBA Cadillac TBA