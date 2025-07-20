Cadillac names seven drivers for shootout to claim F1 2026 seat

Cadillac has shortlisted as many as seven drivers for its 2026 Formula 1 debut, with team boss Graeme Lowdon confirming talks with a mix of experienced names and rising talents.

The General Motors brand will be fielding a grand prix team for the first time next year as part of a partnership with TWG Global’s Andretti Global.

Cadillac’s entry would expand the F1 grid to 22 cars, creating space for two additional drivers who would have otherwise been left without a seat.

A number of names have been linked to Cadillac in recent months, as the American marque continues to ramp up preparations for its highly anticipated debut in F1.

Revealed: Seven names on Cadillac F1 shortlist

Mick Schumacher

Asked if former Haas driver Mick Schumacher is in contention, given he has been eager to make a comeback after switching to the World Endurance Championship with Alpine, Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon told the High Performance podcast: “Yeah, we are talking to Mick.”

Another serious candidate is believed to be 10-time Grand Prix winner Valtteri Bottas, who brings experience from 246 race starts with Williams, Mercedes, and Alfa Romeo/Sauber.

“Yes, I know Valtteri really well,” said Lowdon about the Finn.

However, Lowdon made it clear that he is not looking for drivers who just want to come back to F1 to prove a point, insisting Cadillac has different expectations from its line-up.

“I think they [Schumacher and Bottas] have both proved a whole bunch of things,” he explained.

“Everyone wants to prove something else again. I never look at that as the biggest motivator. Our team is not there as a vehicle for someone to prove a point.

“Our team is there to provide a position on the pitch, if you like, for someone to prove what they can do for sure. But it's not a vehicle to kind of show the world to prove a point or whatever.

“Drivers are there to prove the best they possibly can for the team and they should be motivated for the team around them as well. I'm less keen on people who kind of want to prove a personal point.”

Along with Bottas, the other most likely option for Cadillac is another F1 dropout, Sergio Perez.

Perez’s performances at Red Bull have been made to look better by the struggles of his successors, Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda.

“Yes, we are talking [to Perez],” confirmed Lowdon.

While hiring a former F1 driver with experience is preferable, Lowdon is also open to the prospect of Cadillac plucking a driver from junior ranks and nurturing them.

“There are a bunch of young [drivers]. There are some really good F2 drivers, Felipe Drugovich, Fred Vesti. The list kind of goes on.

He added: “Arvid [Lindblad] is a really good guy. He has done a good job. He has Red Bull [as his backer].”

It’s no secret that Cadillac wants to have an American driver in its line-up, at least in the long term.

Issues like superlicence points and a lack of grand prix experience mean it’s unlikely a driver from the US would be making the leap next year, but such a prospect hasn’t been completely ruled out.

Asked if he would consider Andretti’s IndyCar star Colton for the role, Lowdon added: “Yeah, but again, different drivers have got different attributes and positives and also restrictions as well.

“In Colton's case, it's the superlicence that's the issue, but he can certainly drive a race car.”