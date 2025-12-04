Why Max Verstappen’s family won’t be at Abu Dhabi F1 title decider

Max Verstappen will not be joined by his parents in Abu Dhabi for the season-ending F1 title decider.

Verstappen's father, Jos, will not be in Abu Dhabi
Max Verstappen could become a five-time F1 world champion this weekend, but his family won’t be there to see it happen.

The Red Bull driver heads into the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in a three-way title battle, having pulled off a sensational turnaround to claw himself back into championship contention.

After the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, Verstappen declared his hopes of winning a fifth consecutive world title over given he had a 104-point deficit.

But after incredibly winning five of the following nine races, Verstappen heads to Abu Dhabi just 12 points behind McLaren’s Lando Norris, and four points ahead of Oscar Piastri.

Verstappen’s parents will not be around to celebrate in person should the Dutchman go on to pull off an improbable feat.

“No my parents are not here,” he explained. “My dad is rallying in Africa and my mum, I guess it was not planned.

“I also did not plan to be in the title fight until the end, so here we are! I think after Zandvoort everything was a bit cancelled I would say. My mum is at home happy with the dogs. You can see a lot on TV anyway.”

Asked if his family have given him any encouragement ahead of the weekend, Verstappen replied: “We are not like that. They know when I am sitting in the car I will give everything I have. I just speak to them about other stuff.

“They don’t need to motivate me, it doesn’t really work like that. Of course they always support me and my mum always lights a candle before every race weekend, but I guess they trust their son!”

What about Norris and Piastri?

Norris and Piastri both have family and friends in town
Verstappen’s championship rivals Norris and Piastri can both count on family support in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

“It’s end of season, every year I invite some of my friends because they are just as important as the rest, I love my friends who support me every week, cheer for me,” Norris said.

“I always lean on my friends for advice and help in different moments, so win-or-lose, end of the season it’s always nice to share it with them. But I do it every year so it’s nothing special from that point of view.

“My parents come to many races and they are here again, because it’s the final one. They come to the final race of the season every time.

“I want them to be there, because win-or-lose, it’s a moment I want to share every bit that I can with my friends and my family, because it’s also fun for them.”

It is a particularly special occasion for Piastri, whose family can’t be at most race weekends due to living back in his native Australia.

“My family are here. Similar to Lando, it’s the last race. I’ve done a lot of racing in my career without my family or friends, so it is always nice to have them there,” he said.

“But it doesn’t change the world, let’s say. It is nice obviously but I know some people actually prefer it when their parents aren’t there, or they don’t have people around, but for me it is a nice thing.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

