MotoGP announces major leadership change ahead of 2026 season

MotoGP has announced a major leadership change ahead of the 2026 season, as Dan Rossomondo leaves his role as Chief Commercial Officer.

The American was a headline signing by Dorna and MotoGP back in 2023 as its CCO, in a bid to help grow the championship in the United States.

Rossomondo had previously held a chief role within the National Basketball Association.

However, after just under three years in his role, MotoGP has announced on Thursday 4 December that he will leave the organisation.

This move comes as a surprise following MotoGP’s recent takeover by American company and Formula 1 owner Liberty Media.

In a statement, Rossomondo says he will be returning to the US to spend more time with his family.

“I would like to thank Carmelo [Ezpeleta] and the team for all their support over the last three years,” Rossomondo said.

“I loved learning about this amazing sport and have become a genuine fan.

“Going forward, I will be cheering for its continued success from the U.S. as I return home to spend more time with my family.”

Carmelo Ezpeleta, Dorna CEO, added: “Dan has been an important part of MotoGP’s commercial evolution and a trusted member of our leadership team.

“We are grateful for his dedication and the positive impact he has made on the sport. We wish him the very best for the future.”

In a statement from the championship, it says Rossomondo will “provide strategic guidance” to Dorna’s management team as he transitions out of his role.

It is unclear who will take over as Chief Commercial Officer.

Despite Liberty now owning MotoGP, it has left the current Dorna in charge of running the championship.

Liberty’s presence in the MotoGP paddock has seen greater outside interest in the series, most notably with the recent takeover of Tech3 by a consortium led by ex-Haas F1 team boss Guenther Steiner.

