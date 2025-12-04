Maverick Vinales admits to early MotoGP retirement thoughts

Maverick Vinales admits he considered an early retirement from MotoGP

Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Ten-time MotoGP race winner Maverick Vinales admits he considered retiring from MotoGP just four seasons into his career when “nothing worked” for him.

The one-time Moto3 world champion made his MotoGP debut with Suzuki in 2015, having competed in just a single season of Moto2 the year before.

Consistent top 10 finishes on the fledgling GSX-RR gave way to podium challenges and a maiden victory in 2016 at the British Grand Prix, which earned him a factory Yamaha seat for 2017 in place of Ducati-bound Jorge Lorenzo.

Vinales’ start to life at Yamaha went well, as he won three of the first five races, before his results faded alongside the M1’s struggles on Michelin rubber.

The 2018 season started badly for Vinales, who scored just one podium inside the first seven rounds and wouldn’t win again until the Australian Grand Prix at the end of the campaign.

Speaking on Duralavita podcast with Lorenzo, Vinales reveals he considered retiring in 2018.

“Yes, in 2018,” he asked if he’d ever considered stopping.

“I was coming from a year where everything had been going well, and then, all of a sudden, nothing worked.

“I had no more motivation.”

Vinales’ relationship with Yamaha eventually soured in 2021, with the Spaniard quitting his two-year contract early, before he was ousted after the Styrian Grand Prix for deliberately trying to damage his M1’s engine.

He joined Aprilia for the remainder of 2021, before joining Tech3 KTM this year.

Asked about his motivations now going into the 2026 season, Vinales replied: “To win the world championship.

“That’s my first goal. I’d be the only one to win [races] with four different brands.

“If I can give 100% in every aspect, it’ll be possible.

“Talent and speed have often helped me, but now I have to focus on the details to take the final step.

“I have a great desire to win, and now I feel ready to work on every detail to make it happen.

“A couple of years ago, it would have been impossible, because I couldn’t leave my wife alone with the children.

“Now I’m determined and very disciplined.”

In this article

Maverick Vinales admits to early MotoGP retirement thoughts
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton reveals plans to shake up his team for F1 2026
1m ago
Hamilton feels his resilience has shone through in 2025
MotoGP News
Aleix Espargaro on Honda’s MotoGP development plans: “Taka will take care of the 850cc first”
24m ago
Aleix Espargaro, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli speaks out after online abuse over Lando Norris pass in Qatar GP
56m ago
Kimi Antonelli
MotoGP News
Yamaha MotoGP boss hits back at Fabio Quartararo’s bike complaints
1h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia test
F1 News
Why Max Verstappen’s family won’t be at Abu Dhabi F1 title decider
1h ago
Verstappen's father, Jos, will not be in Abu Dhabi

More News

F1 News
Bernie Ecclestone questions “too cocky” Lando Norris in 2025 F1 title fight
1h ago
Bernie Ecclestone
F1 News
How F1’s three title contenders prepared for Abu Dhabi showdown
1h ago
One of Verstappen, Norris and Piastri will be world champion on Sunday
MotoGP News
MotoGP announces major leadership change ahead of 2026 season
1h ago
Carmelo Ezpeleta, Dan Rossomondo, 2024 Americas MotoGP
Moto3 News
Noah Dettwiler reveals update on 2026 plans, declines Paolo Simoncelli offer
1h ago
Noah Dettwiler, 2025 Moto3 Indonesian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Why Lando Norris won’t ask Oscar Piastri for help in 2025 F1 title decider
2h ago
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri