Maverick Vinales admits to early MotoGP retirement thoughts

Ten-time MotoGP race winner Maverick Vinales admits he considered retiring from MotoGP just four seasons into his career when “nothing worked” for him.

The one-time Moto3 world champion made his MotoGP debut with Suzuki in 2015, having competed in just a single season of Moto2 the year before.

Consistent top 10 finishes on the fledgling GSX-RR gave way to podium challenges and a maiden victory in 2016 at the British Grand Prix, which earned him a factory Yamaha seat for 2017 in place of Ducati-bound Jorge Lorenzo.

Vinales’ start to life at Yamaha went well, as he won three of the first five races, before his results faded alongside the M1’s struggles on Michelin rubber.

The 2018 season started badly for Vinales, who scored just one podium inside the first seven rounds and wouldn’t win again until the Australian Grand Prix at the end of the campaign.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on Duralavita podcast with Lorenzo, Vinales reveals he considered retiring in 2018.

“Yes, in 2018,” he asked if he’d ever considered stopping.

“I was coming from a year where everything had been going well, and then, all of a sudden, nothing worked.

“I had no more motivation.”

Vinales’ relationship with Yamaha eventually soured in 2021, with the Spaniard quitting his two-year contract early, before he was ousted after the Styrian Grand Prix for deliberately trying to damage his M1’s engine.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

He joined Aprilia for the remainder of 2021, before joining Tech3 KTM this year.

Asked about his motivations now going into the 2026 season, Vinales replied: “To win the world championship.

“That’s my first goal. I’d be the only one to win [races] with four different brands.

“If I can give 100% in every aspect, it’ll be possible.

“Talent and speed have often helped me, but now I have to focus on the details to take the final step.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I have a great desire to win, and now I feel ready to work on every detail to make it happen.

“A couple of years ago, it would have been impossible, because I couldn’t leave my wife alone with the children.

“Now I’m determined and very disciplined.”