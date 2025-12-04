New Tech3 KTM team principal Richard Coleman expects the 2027 MotoGP rider market to ignite “very early next year”, as the sport prepares for the uncertainty of the new 850cc and Pirelli era.

Coleman, arriving alongside CEO Guenther Steiner, officially takes up his post in January, could be thrown straight into negotiations for the next contract cycle.

With no clear indication of which manufacturer will produce the strongest package for 2027, Coleman believes riders will have little incentive to delay their decisions.

“I think the rider market's going to move very early next year,” Coleman told Speedweek.com.

“I think given the way the contracts have been in this cycle and what's going to happen in the next cycle - the fact no one really knows who's going to be the form bike - I think that there's no reason why riders wouldn't commit early. Because there's no reason to wait and see.”

Just one Pirelli tyre test has so far taken place, with the current 1000cc machinery, while the debut of an 850cc prototype remains unclear. Rumours in Italy suggest Ducati is planning a shakedown in April.

“No one's really going to know [the best bike]. You get a lot of rumours. But ultimately, there's a lot of big names in this paddock that are having big conversations,” Coleman continued.

“And I think some of those will come early. And when that happens, then the rest of the grid will have to move at the same time.

"So I think even in [the first quarter] of next year, we'll see some movement in the rider market.”

Like most of the MotoGP field, Tech3’s current line-up of Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini are on two-year contracts that expire at the end of 2026.

Both riders are signed, and therefore paid, directly by KTM. “Whether that dynamic continues for 2027 or not is unknown,” Coleman said.

What he is certain about is the criteria that will decide Tech3's future line-up: "For sure, talent is priority 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 for us. In motorcycle racing, the rider has a bigger effect than in car racing. That's just a fact."

Tech3’s current agreement as KTM’s satellite partner also concludes at the end of 2026.

KTM CEO Gottfried Neumeister recently stated that “continuing this successful partnership is our Plan A”, although interest has been expressed by “team bosses from other independent MotoGP structures.”