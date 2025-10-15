The 2027 MotoGP rider line-up so far

With the 2026 MotoGP grid complete, this is the current situation for 2027 rider contracts.

Race start, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
Race start, 2025 Japanese MotoGP

MotoGP undergoes a technical reset for 2027, when the premier class will switch from 1000cc to 850cc engines, ban ride-height devices, reduce aero and swap Michelin tyres for Pirelli.

But there could also be some major rider moves with most of the grid currently out of contract beyond 2026.

Currently, only three riders have been announced as having seats on the 2027 MotoGP grid.

Two of those are at Honda, where Johann Zarco is confirmed at LCR - where future team-mate Diogo Moreira is stepping up to the premier-class on a 'multi-year deal' starting from 2026.

The other confirmed rider is Toprak Razgatlioglu, who makes his MotoGP debut with Pramac Yamaha next season. 

After a season under his belt on what is expected to be a V4 M1, the Turkish star will hope to exploit his Pirelli tyre knowledge in 2027, when he could be joined on the grid by WorldSBK title rival Nicolo Bulega. 

Bulega starts a Ducati MotoGP testing contract alongside his Superbike duties in 2026, and is tipped to move to the premier-class the following year.

Meanwhile, Gresini's Fermin Aldeguer will be confident of having his 2027 'option' taken up by Ducati after his race-winning heroics at Mandalika. 

However, technically, all five factory teams are yet to sign any riders, with reigning champion Marc Marquez's current factory deal running to the end of next season.

Lots of questions remain unanswered: Will Marquez, 32, commit to leading Ducati into the new era? Could team-mate Francesco Bagnaia's 2025 woes mean he is open to discussions with rival manufacturers? 

Likewise, will it be 'stay or go' for fellow MotoGP champions Jorge Martin (Aprilia), Joan Mir (Honda) and Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha)? 

Martin has already sought a failed exit from Aprilia, for Honda, but the RS-GP is now the second-best bike behind Ducati. 

Mir and Honda are likewise finally gaining momentum, but Quartararo has hinted that his Yamaha future will hinge solely on the competitiveness of its 2026 bike, expected to be the new V4.

So far, only KTM has shown a glimpse of its new 850cc engine, with manufacturers agreeing not to conduct track testing of the new machines until the end of the 2025 season. 

The Austrian factory's top priority will be to try and retain Pedro Acosta, but the young Spanish star has already been linked with Ducati and Honda.

Here is the 2027 contract situation for each rider...

2027 MotoGP rider line-up so far:

RiderTeamContract
Toprak RazgatliogluPrima Pramac RacingYamaha contract, end of 2027.
Johann ZarcoLCR Honda CastrolHRC contract, end of 2027.
Diogo MoreiraLCR Honda IdemitsuHRC contract, 'multi-year deal'
Fermin AldeguerGresini Racing MotoGP
Ducati contract, end of 2026. Option for two further years.
TBC:  
Marc MarquezDucati Lenovo TeamEnd of 2026.
Francesco BagnaiaDucati Lenovo TeamEnd of 2026.
Pedro AcostaRed Bull KTM Factory Racing"Multi-year contract" (2026)
Brad BinderRed Bull KTM Factory RacingEnd of 2026.
Jorge MartinAprilia Racing"Multi-year contract" (2026).
Marco BezzecchiAprilia Racing"Multi-year contract" (2026).
Fabio QuartararoMonster Energy Yamaha MotoGPEnd of 2026.
Alex RinsMonster Energy Yamaha MotoGPEnd of 2026.
Luca MariniHonda HRCEnd of 2026
Joan MirHonda HRCEnd of 2026.
Fabio di GiannantonioPertamina Enduro VR46Ducati contract, end of 2026.
Franco MorbidelliPertamina Enduro VR46End of 2026.
Alex MarquezGresini Racing MotoGPGresini contract, end of 2026
Jack MillerPrima Pramac RacingYamaha contract, end of 2026.
Raul FernandezTrackhouse MotoGPEnd of 2026.
Ai OguraTrackhouse MotoGPEnd of 2026.
Maverick VinalesRed Bull KTM Tech3"Multi-year contract" (2026).
Enea BastianiniRed Bull KTM Tech3"Multi-year contract" (2026).
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

