Isle of Man TT veteran calls time on staggering 42-year career

Ian Lougher has formally announced his retirement from racing

Ian Lougher, 2025 Classic TT
Ian Lougher, 2025 Classic TT
© Isle of Man TT

Ten-time Isle of Man TT winner and veteran of over 40 years of racing, Ian Lougher, has formally announced his retirement from active competition.

The Welsh race made his Isle of Man debut in 1983 at the Manx Grand Prix, where he achieved a maiden podium, before making his TT debut the following year.

Again taking to the podium, doing so in the Historic 500cc race, Lougher would eventually score his first TT victory in 1990 in the Junior race following a duel with Steve Hislop.

Lougher would go on to win 10 TTs in total, with the veteran showing particular skill with two-stroke machinery during his career.

Making 136 TT starts, scoring 10 victories and 29 podiums, as well as success at the Classic TT - including a rostrum this year in the Lightweight race - Lougher retires as one of the most well-respected racers to have competed on the Isle of Man.

He will remain involved in racing on the island following his riding career, as he transitions to team ownership and management with ILR.

The 62-year-old said in a heartfelt statement: “Forty four seasons is a long, long time to still be racing, isn’t it?

“I never imagined after that first outing in 1983 that I’d still be competing more than four decades later.

“I’ve been thinking about retirement for quite a while, but kept it to myself — I didn’t even tell Asa, my wife — because I thought it might be unlucky.

“I’ve always said I’d keep racing as long as I was competitive, and I like to think I’ve managed that. I’m not one for just riding around at the back.

“I’m 62 now, and while I still don’t get nervous going through the bottom of Bray Hill at 140mph, you can’t go on forever, and I don’t want to put my old body through any more.

“I’ve got a few aches and pains - mostly the knees - not that I’ve crashed too much really, maybe I’ve just been lucky!

“I’ve had the privilege to race against so many great riders and meet some of the best people in the sport, and not many get to do that. Racing has literally been my life.

“With ILR Racing, I’ll still have my hand in - maybe even the odd few laps in the name of testing - but now it’s time to focus on the next generation.

“I’ve always tried to surround myself with the right people, the right machinery, and the right attitude to keep safe and competitive.

“I’m grateful to everyone who’s supported me along the way, and to those closest to me for putting up with my single-mindedness over the years. It’s been an incredible journey.”

In this article

Isle of Man TT veteran calls time on staggering 42-year career
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Latest News

F1 Feature
United States GP: Gloves off as tensions rise in F1 title fight?
29s ago
The title fight is hotting up
RR News
Isle of Man TT veteran calls time on staggering 42-year career
28m ago
Ian Lougher, 2025 Classic TT
WSBK News
Andrea Iannone’s replacement at Ducati World Superbike team found
59m ago
Lorenzo Baldassarri, 2025 MotoE World Championship
MotoGP News
Honda MotoGP boss says Ducati ‘lucky to have Marc Marquez winning so much’
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
F1 News
F1 photographer counters Carlos Sainz’s TV girlfriend-focus claim
2h ago
Carlos Sainz and girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson

More News

WSBK News
What Toprak Razgatlioglu needs to clinch 2025 WorldSBK title in Jerez Race 1
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Toprak Razgatlioglu: MotoGP riders would struggle in WSBK without a Ducati
3h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW World Superbikes, Estoril 2025
F1 News
Zak Brown outlines stance on McLaren rules as F1 title battle hots up
3h ago
Brown and Piastri ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia on his 2025 MotoGP struggles: ‘I didn’t recognise myself’
4h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Race-winning Valentino Rossi GT3 car up for auction with massive price tag
4h ago
Valentino Rossi BMW GT3 car