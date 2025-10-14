Isle of Man TT veteran calls time on staggering 42-year career

Ten-time Isle of Man TT winner and veteran of over 40 years of racing, Ian Lougher, has formally announced his retirement from active competition.

The Welsh race made his Isle of Man debut in 1983 at the Manx Grand Prix, where he achieved a maiden podium, before making his TT debut the following year.

Again taking to the podium, doing so in the Historic 500cc race, Lougher would eventually score his first TT victory in 1990 in the Junior race following a duel with Steve Hislop.

Lougher would go on to win 10 TTs in total, with the veteran showing particular skill with two-stroke machinery during his career.

Making 136 TT starts, scoring 10 victories and 29 podiums, as well as success at the Classic TT - including a rostrum this year in the Lightweight race - Lougher retires as one of the most well-respected racers to have competed on the Isle of Man.

He will remain involved in racing on the island following his riding career, as he transitions to team ownership and management with ILR.

The 62-year-old said in a heartfelt statement: “Forty four seasons is a long, long time to still be racing, isn’t it?

“I never imagined after that first outing in 1983 that I’d still be competing more than four decades later.

“I’ve been thinking about retirement for quite a while, but kept it to myself — I didn’t even tell Asa, my wife — because I thought it might be unlucky.

“I’ve always said I’d keep racing as long as I was competitive, and I like to think I’ve managed that. I’m not one for just riding around at the back.

“I’m 62 now, and while I still don’t get nervous going through the bottom of Bray Hill at 140mph, you can’t go on forever, and I don’t want to put my old body through any more.

“I’ve got a few aches and pains - mostly the knees - not that I’ve crashed too much really, maybe I’ve just been lucky!

“I’ve had the privilege to race against so many great riders and meet some of the best people in the sport, and not many get to do that. Racing has literally been my life.

“With ILR Racing, I’ll still have my hand in - maybe even the odd few laps in the name of testing - but now it’s time to focus on the next generation.

“I’ve always tried to surround myself with the right people, the right machinery, and the right attitude to keep safe and competitive.

“I’m grateful to everyone who’s supported me along the way, and to those closest to me for putting up with my single-mindedness over the years. It’s been an incredible journey.”