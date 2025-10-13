Peter Hickman set for road racing return months after Isle of Man TT crash

Isle of Man TT superstars Peter Hickman and Davey Todd headline the entry list for this year’s Macau Grand Prix motorcycle race.

The 57th running of the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix will mark Peter Hickman’s first road race since seriously injuring himself in a crash during the Isle of Man TT.

The 14-time TT winner suffered numerous fractures in a crash during qualifying week in May, though has been able to get back to racing in recent weeks in the British Superbike Championship.

The previous Macau Grand Prix winner is entered under the Zeeco BMW banner and will be partnered by 8TEN Racing team-mate and co-owner Davey Todd.

Todd won last year’s event, though did so based on qualifying results after the race itself had to be cancelled due to poor weather.

Other notable names from the world of road racing include Paul Jordan, who will ride a Jackson Racing Honda.

Sam West will campaign a BMW at Macau this year, while Michael Evans rides a Honda and David Johnson a BMW.

Phillip Crowe is an entry on a BMW alongside Michael Sweeney and Rob Hodson, who will ride a Honda.

The 2022 Macau Grand Prix winner, Erno Kostamo, returns on a BMW.

Nine-time Macau winner Michael Rutter does not feature on the entry list for this year’s event, as he continues to recover from injuries after his big crash at the TT.

The 2025 Macau Grand Prix takes place from 13-16 November.

Full 2025 Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix entry list

Paul Jordan – Jackson Racing by Prosper2 Honda

Sam West – MotoHub BMW

Davey Todd – Zeeco BMW Motorrad

Michael Evans – RC Express Honda

David Johnson – Racing for Inclusion by RVS BMW

Paul Williams – Lee Williams Motorsport Honda

Marcus Simpson – WH Racing Team powered by Dynobike Honda

Amalric Blanc – Team Abel Bro Honda

Don Gilbert – WR Racing Suzuki

Eddy Ferre – Optimark Road Racing Team Honda

Erno Kostamo – Racing for Inclusion by RVS BMW

Maurizio Bottalico – Crowe Performance/Bottalico BMW

Rob Hodson – SMT Racing Honda

Michael Sweeney – Martin Jones Racing BMW

Phil Crowe – Crowe Performance/Bottalico BMW

Lukas Maurer – Hoffmann and LM by MRP Yamaha

Peter Hickman – Zeeco BMW Motorrad

Mitch Rees – Jackson Racing by Prosper2 Honda

Laurent Hoffmann – Hoffmann and LM by MRP BMW

Ryan Whitehall – WR Racing Yamaha

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

