How the F1 movie inspired a Seattle ice hockey team’s new game celebrations

The Seattle Kraken have a new F1-themed celebration for the 2025/2026 season

Sonny Hayes F1 helmet replica for the Seattle Kraken NHL team
Sonny Hayes F1 helmet replica for the Seattle Kraken NHL team
© Crash

The Seattle Kraken ice hockey team has started awarding its players a replica helmet from the F1 movie, which was produced by team investor Jerry Bruckhiemer, after each win.

The box office summer hit F1, directed by Joseph Kosinski, stars Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, who returns to race in the championship 30 years on from a career-ending crash.

The movie, which was filmed at numerous real-life F1 events and was co-produced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, has topped $600 million at the box office since its release.

The impact of the film had a profound effect on the head coach of the Seattle Kraken, which competes in the National Hockey League (NHL) in North America.

The Kraken, the league’s newest franchise, having made its debut in 2021/22, was shown an advance screening of F1 thanks to Jerry Bruckheimer - who helped produce the film and also invests in the team.

Head coach Lane Lambert believed the film had an inspirational message for his players, and so asked if a replica Sonny Hayes helmet could be acquired as a player of the game prize following any game win.

The team was able to get a replica made by Bell and have it specially adapted so it could fit on every player’s head.

In an interview with the Kraken, Bruckheimer said: “It’s a really cool idea. I mean, they’re really cool helmets.

“After they [the film owner’s] said yes, I contacted the manufacturer, Bell Racing, and said, ‘Here’s what we want to use it for, can you figure something out for us?’

“And they said ‘sure’ and went to work on it.

“When they made the helmet for Brad, the interior was moulded to the exact shape of his head.

“In racing, that’s how they do it. So, in this case, we had to get an extra special, extra large helmet made so that it would fit the head of every player.

“So, it’s the exact helmet that we used in the movie; it’s just a larger size.”

The helmet was unveiled after the opening game of the Kraken’s 25/26 season on 9 October, in which it beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 to score the team’s first season-opening victory ever.

Goaltender Joey Daccord, who hosts his own F1 video series on social media, was the first recipient of the helmet.

The Kraken then went on to beat the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday 11 October, with Jared McCann receiving the helmet after scoring the overtime winner with four seconds left on the clock.

In this article

How the F1 movie inspired a Seattle ice hockey team’s new game celebrations
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Podcast: Is the Australian Grand Prix MotoGP 2025’s most wide open race?
3m ago
2024 Australian MotoGP
F1 News
Haas F1 reveal stars-and-stripes livery and upgrade for United States GP
44m ago
Haas will run their cars in a special livery in Austin
WSBK News
BMW has “good plan” for Michael van der Mark after WorldSBK exit
58m ago
Michael van der Mark, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Honda MotoGP bike no longer needs ‘Marc Marquez-level risks’ to ride
2h ago
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
WSBK News
Battling Alvaro Bautista at Estoril WorldSBK “demoralising” for Jonathan Rea
2h ago
Jonathan Rea chases Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
The Fernando Alonso gesture that nearly got McLaren colleagues fired
2h ago
Alonso's act of generosity backfired
MotoGP News
Legendary MotoGP sponsor rumoured for return in surprise 2026 role
3h ago
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda, 2023 Misano MotoGP test
WSBK News
Ryan Vickers 2026 WorldSBK options teased: “I'm not sure you won’t see him here”
3h ago
Ryan Vickers, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
RR News
Peter Hickman set for road racing return months after Isle of Man TT crash
4h ago
Peter Hickman
F1 News
George Russell in ‘tough spot’ as Mercedes deal sticking point explained
4h ago
Russell claimed his second win of 2025 in Singapore