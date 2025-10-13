Esteban Ocon ‘collapsed’ in shower and was ‘peeing red’ after 42G Miami GP F1 crash

Esteban Ocon ‘collapsed’ in shower and was ‘peeing red’ after 42G crash

Esteban Ocon opens up on brutal impact of his most violent F1 crash.

Ocon crashed heavily during practice at the 2022 Miami GP
Esteban Ocon has revealed he collapsed in the shower after suffering a 42G crash at the 2022 Miami Grand Prix.

The Frenchman lost control of his Alpine car at Turn 13 and spun backwards into the wall during the inaugural Miami Grand Prix weekend three years ago.

Although the accident looked fairly innocuous, Ocon says it was the most violent crash of his F1 career.

During an in-depth talk with Guillaume Pley on French YouTube channel Legend, Ocon opened up about the brutal side-effects of the incident in Miami. 

“I’ve had some big crashes,” Ocon reflected. “Touch wood, those crashes have never been too violent, despite some of them exceeding 40G and nearly knocking me out. Sometimes my eyesight got blurry, or I had a headache for three, four days…

“I took 42G – for people who want to see that crash, it’s not that impressive, but I hit a concrete wall. That was in Miami, in FP3, in 2022. I went off, I hit the wall. I hit both my knees and could barely walk afterwards.

“I remember, the next morning I was in the shower and I collapsed. I lost my balance and fell, I was not well at all. I managed, starting from last, to finish eighth in that race. I was peeing red, that was not great!”

Ocon, now a Haas driver, took over a minute and a half to extricate himself from his stricken Alpine.

Verstappen suffered sight problems after Silverstone crash

Max Verstappen has also spoken about the effects of concussion-related symptoms he has experienced.

Following his huge 180mph, 51G impact at the 2021 British Grand Prix after a first-lap crash with title rival Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen was sent to hospital for precautionary checks.

The four-time world champion revealed last year that he suffered from blurred vision for months after the accident.

"It was just in '21. After that it went away. It did occur, back then,” Verstappen said. “It's not something I would advise for people to have while driving.”

“We are racing drivers. You deal with all sorts of stuff. Always here and there people have like little injuries or whatever. Those things happen. It got cured, luckily. I don't want to go into details, no one needs to know [the details]."

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

