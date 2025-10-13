Legendary MotoGP sponsor rumoured for return in surprise 2026 role

Repsol is due to return to the MotoGP paddock as a sponsor in 2026

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda, 2023 Misano MotoGP test
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda, 2023 Misano MotoGP test
Iconic MotoGP sponsor Repsol, which previously backed the factory Honda squad, is due to return to the paddock in 2026 in a surprising new role.

The Spanish oil giant became title sponsor of Honda’s factory MotoGP team in 1995, proving to be one of the most successful and enduring partnerships in all of world sport.

As Repsol Honda, the team won four world titles with Mick Doohan between 1995 and 1998, before gaining a fifth with Alex Criville in 1999.

In 2002, Valentino Rossi became the partnership’s third world champion at the beginning of the modern MotoGP era, with the Italian dominating again in 2003.

Nicky Hayden won the 2006 world title for Repsol Honda, with Casey Stoner doing so in 2011 before Marc Marquez won six championships between 2013 and 2019 with the brand.

The partnership came to an end at the conclusion of the 2024 season, with Repsol’s visibility on the factory Honda minimised even then.

Castrol now serves as Honda’s title sponsor in the premier class for its factory team.

However, according to reports from Spain’s motorsport.com, Repsol is set to return to the MotoGP paddock in 2026.

It will not renew its title partnership with Honda, though, and instead is due to take over as the official lubricant supplier of the Moto2 and Moto3 class.

This is a role currently occupied by Liqui Moly, who initially agreed a deal to continue doing so with Dorna Sports back in 2022 through to the end of 2027.

However, the motorsport.com report claims this deal will be terminated early, opening the door for Repsol to return its branding to grand prix motorcycles.

It’s unclear if Liqui Moly will continue to serve as title sponsor for the German Grand Prix, with its deal for this also running to the end of 2027.

This will come as a significant exposure boost for Moto2 and Moto3, which in recent weeks have been subject to reports of its visibility being altered as a greater emphasis is put on growing MotoGP’s footprint under Liberty Media.

Moto2 and Moto3 is set to be moved out of pitlane on grand prix weekends to operate in its own area in the paddock.

However, Dorna has confirmed that the reports of Moto3 being consigned to just the European rounds are unfounded.

