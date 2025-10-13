MotoGP champion Marc Marquez has surgery U-turn on injured shoulder

Marc Marquez has undergone surgery on the shoulder he injured in Indonesia

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
Reigning MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez has now undergone an operation on his right shoulder following his crash with Marco Bezzecchi at the Indonesian Grand Prix.

The Ducati rider was taken out on the opening lap of last week’s Indonesian Grand Prix when Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi ran into the back of him at the fast Turn 7.

The resulting crash left Marc Marquez with a fracture in his shoulder and ligament damage, which has ruled him out of at least the Australian and Malaysian Grands Prix.

Following an initial check-up in Madrid after the Mandalika round, it was decided that Marquez did not require surgery.

However, a follow-up evaluation revealed insufficient signs of the injury stabilising, and a decision was made to operate.

A statement from Ducati read: “After a checkup for his right shoulder blade injury, Marc Marquez has undergone a successful operation at the Ruber Internacional Hospital in Madrid, Spain.

“The same medical team who had examined him seven days earlier found that the coracoid fracture and ligament damage were not showing sufficient signs of stabilisation after a week of being immobilised.

“Therefore, given the risk of residual instability, it was decided to go ahead with surgical stabilisation and repair the acromioclavicular ligaments.

“Marc Marquez, who is already at home, will continue his recovery process, and his progress will determine the timing of his return to racing competition.”

At present, Marquez will be out until at least early November’s Portuguese Grand Prix - though with the championship now sewn up, there is less need for him to return again this season.

Marquez branded the clash with Bezzecchi a racing incident and called for calm from his fans on social media on Sunday at Mandalika due to backlash directed towards the Aprilia rider.

Bezzecchi faces a penalty for this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix, though is yet to meet with the stewards having been in hospital after the clash at Mandalika.

Ducati will replace Marquez - who won at Phillip Island last year - for the Australian Grand Prix, but is yet to announce who will deputise in Malaysia.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

