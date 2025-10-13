EXCLUSIVE: Valtteri Bottas excited for teammate showdown with Sergio Perez

Valtteri Bottas tells Crash.net he is excited to go up against Sergio Perez.

Bottas and Perez were on opposite sides of the 2021 title battle
Bottas and Perez were on opposite sides of the 2021 title battle

Valtteri Bottas is relishing the prospect of going head-to-head with Sergio Perez at Cadillac.

Bottas and Perez will pair up to become teammates for the new Cadillac F1 team during the American outfit’s debut season in 2026.

36-year-old Bottas won 10 races and claimed 20 pole positions for Mercedes as Lewis Hamilton’s teammate from 2017-2021 as he helped the Silver Arrows claim five consecutive constructors’ championships.

Perez, 35, has won six grand prix, five for Red Bull and one for Racing Point. The Mexican contributed to Red Bull’s constructors’ title success in 2022 and 2023 before losing his seat at the end of 2024.

Both Bottas and Perez will return to F1 next year after spending 2025 without a drive.

“I think he's as excited as I am, he’s looking forward to it,” Bottas told Crash.net in an exclusive interview. 

"He's had a different year. I think he's definitely travelled less than me. Some good quality family time, which can be sometimes good, a bit of a reset. But he's looking forward to it.

“I think we can really work well together. I think we're going to make a good team. And us as a driver pairing, I think we can really put the team first, which is what the team needs for the years ahead.”

Despite racing for rival teams amid an extremely fierce 2021 title battle, Bottas says he has always maintained a good relationship with Perez.

“He’s been always good. He’s been always nice to me. I've always had respect for him. He's been great,” Bottas explained.

“He seems like an easy guy to work with and I’m an easy guy to work with as well. So it should be all right.”

The priority for Valtteri Bottas

Cadillac’s decision to sign two highly experienced drivers has prompted plenty of intrigue, with many excited to see how Bottas and Perez will fare in the same time.

A tight intra-team battle is expected, but Bottas stressed the focus needs to be on working together in order to drive Cadillac forward.

“I think the main thing for us is to work together and really drive the team forward together, not to waste time on competing against each other too much,” he insisted.

“I think that needs to be the priority and we both understand that. But again, let's hope we can be closely matched. That always helps us both to improve and push further. That would be nice.”

EXCLUSIVE: Valtteri Bottas relishing prospect of Sergio Perez F1 teammate battle
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Haas F1 reveal stars-and-stripes livery and upgrade for United States GP
8m ago
Haas will run their cars in a special livery in Austin
WSBK News
BMW has “good plan” for Michael van der Mark after WorldSBK exit
22m ago
Michael van der Mark, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Honda MotoGP bike no longer needs ‘Marc Marquez-level risks’ to ride
1h ago
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
WSBK News
Battling Alvaro Bautista at Estoril WorldSBK “demoralising” for Jonathan Rea
1h ago
Jonathan Rea chases Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
The Fernando Alonso gesture that nearly got McLaren colleagues fired
2h ago
Alonso's act of generosity backfired

More News

MotoGP News
Legendary MotoGP sponsor rumoured for return in surprise 2026 role
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda, 2023 Misano MotoGP test
WSBK News
Ryan Vickers 2026 WorldSBK options teased: “I'm not sure you won’t see him here”
2h ago
Ryan Vickers, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
RR News
Peter Hickman set for road racing return months after Isle of Man TT crash
3h ago
Peter Hickman
F1 News
George Russell in ‘tough spot’ as Mercedes deal sticking point explained
3h ago
Russell claimed his second win of 2025 in Singapore
F1 News
How the F1 movie inspired a Seattle ice hockey team’s new game celebrations
4h ago
Sonny Hayes F1 helmet replica for the Seattle Kraken NHL team