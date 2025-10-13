Christian Horner again linked with Ferrari F1 move as share prices plummet

Christian Horner is once again being linked with a move to Ferrari.

Ferrari are reportedly considering an approach for the former Red Bull team principal, according to German publication F1-Insider.

That is despite Ferrari handing current team principal Fred Vasseur a new contract extension in July.

It comes after Ferrari suffered their worst trading day ever last Thursday, with the luxury Italian carmaker’s shares falling by nearly 15 percent.

Ferrari are enduring a massively disappointing F1 season, having failed to win a race and taken only five podiums and a single pole position so far this year.

Despite the highly-anticipated arrival of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton alongside Charles Leclerc, Ferrari’s 2025 campaign has been a failure.

F1-Insider’s Ralf Bach claims that Ferrari president John Elkann is now weighing up a swoop for Horner.

“Horner has 14 World Championship titles on his resume,” Bach wrote.

“Elkann is considered a very emotional guy who isn’t interested in what he thought yesterday, but rather what he thinks today.

“They’ve extended Vasseur’s contract, and yet his position is apparently already wobbling again. And that’s where Horner comes in.”

Horner is free to return to a role within F1 in 2026 after agreeing a severance package with Red Bull following his shock sacking after July’s British Grand Prix.

Elkann recently admitted Ferrari’s F1 form must improve at Ferrari’s Capital Markets Day.

“We need to improve,” he was quoted as saying. “Our goal was to win races.

“We achieved that with the 499P [that won the Le Mans 24 Hours] in endurance racing, but in Formula 1 we need to improve.

“We must win because it’s our duty to our loyal fans around the world.”

Ferrari told to make Horner their “prime target”

Ferrari have been advised to target Horner by former F1 driver Johnny Herbert.

The three-time grand prix winner believes Horner could save Ferrari from their F1 title drought, which stretches back to 2008 - when they last won the constructors’ championship.

“Their prime target has to be Christian,” Herbert told BettingLounge.

“The team has all the ingredients they need. They just haven’t been able to put them together. They’ve got the drivers so there’s no argument on that front. They have probably overcome a lot of those mistakes, pit stop mistakes, strategy mistakes that they used to make.

“But the pure raw pace of the car is not there. So, you need someone but hey still haven’t been able to attract the people that they need to be able to produce the car that is good on track.

“Adrian left McLaren and went to Red Bull where he was given the freedom by Christian. He created the environment in which Newey was able to breathe and flourish.

“Once you’ve got Adrian breathing freely and easily, you get the best out of him.

“And that’s what Ferrari haven’t quite been able to achieve yet. They haven’t got that one person who is that leader. You need the management to be able to attract that right person and then give them that freedom to do what they want.

“I know Fred signed a new contract recently, but if it really starts poorly again next year, and they’re still in the same position as they have been for the last couple of years, then something will have to be done.”