Marco Bezzecchi “will be in Australia”, Aprilia “can beat Marc Marquez” in MotoGP 2026

Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola is sure that Marco Bezzecchi will be back on track in this weekend's Australian MotoGP, after his scary clash with Marc Marquez at Mandalika.

Sprint winner Bezzecchi underwent hospital scans when he fell heavily in the gravel trap after hitting the back of Marquez on the opening lap.

Marquez suffered fractures to his collarbone in the incident and is confirmed as missing the next two rounds, at Phillip Island and Sepang.

Rivola told SkySport.it that Bezzecchi will be on track in Australia, where he is expected to serve a To-Be-Announced penalty for the Mandalika mistake.

However, it’s not yet clear if team-mate Jorge Martin is ready to join him, after breaking his collarbone when he hit Bezzecchi at Turn 1 of the Japanese Sprint.

If Martin is absent, it would mean that all of last year's front row of the grid - Martin, Marc Marquez and Maverick Vinales - is missing.

"Bezzecchi will be in Australia, but it's still too early to set a return date for Martin,” Rivola said.

Bezzecchi is only 20 points behind Francesco Bagnaia and what would be a new Aprilia high of third in the riders’ standings.

Aprilia are defending a 28-point advantage over KTM for runner-up in the constructors.

“Marco deserves third place in the world championship and Aprilia second in the manufacturers' championship. We need to finish 2025 on a high note," Rivola said.

Attention will then turn to 2026, when Rivola is adamant that the combination of Aprilia, Bezzecchi and Martin “can beat” Marquez and Ducati, who have dominated this year’s campaign.

“I can't wait, I'm optimistic. With two riders like this, I expect to be fighting for the podium every Sunday. 

"And I repeat, we can beat Marc Marquez..." 

