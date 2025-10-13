Official: Pol Espargaro back in MotoGP action for Tech3

Pol Espargaro back on the MotoGP grid for Australia and Malaysia.

Pol Espargaro
Pol Espargaro

KTM has officially confirmed that test rider Pol Espargaro will return to action in place of the injured Maverick Vinales for the Australian and Malaysian MotoGPs.

Vinales has stepped back from racing after struggling with his healing left shoulder, injured at the Sachsenring, during the past four rounds.

Espargaro has already made two appearances in place of Vinales, at Brno and Balaton Park, where he took the RC16 to a best of eighth place.

“As I said in my previous Grand Prix appearances, having to do it because a team-mate is injured is not something I particularly like,” Espargaro said.

“I know that Maverick has made a huge effort to keep racing, so the first thing I want to say is that I hope this absence helps him to speed up his recovery and that he can come back as soon as possible, because we need him at KTM.

“I’m returning to my Tech3 family and, as in Brno and Balaton Park, with the goal of helping the project as much as I can and making the most of these weekends to make progress with our bike and support the other riders.

“Phillip Island is a circuit I really like, although it’s been a while since I last rode there. As always, I’ll try to give my best to build a productive weekend for everybody.”

Red Bull KTM factory team manager Aki Ajo stressed that Vinales’ recovery is ‘progressing well’ but that he simply needs more time.

“Maverick’s recovery was progressing well but the fact that we’ve had a few GPs in such a tight period means he reached a limit," Ajo said.

“It’s quite normal that he needs more recovery time away from the bike after a big effort to take part in recent events.

“We hope he can return again as soon as he can and when he feels he can compete more like the Maverick we saw in the first half of the season.

“In the meantime, we could not wish for a better rider or character than Pol to be a replacement for Maverick and join us all on the grid.”

After Sepang, the 2025 season concludes with back-to-back rounds at Portimao and Valencia.
 

 

Official: Pol Espargaro back in MotoGP action for Tech3
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Haas F1 reveal stars-and-stripes livery and upgrade for United States GP
27m ago
Haas will run their cars in a special livery in Austin
WSBK News
BMW has “good plan” for Michael van der Mark after WorldSBK exit
41m ago
Michael van der Mark, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Honda MotoGP bike no longer needs ‘Marc Marquez-level risks’ to ride
2h ago
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
WSBK News
Battling Alvaro Bautista at Estoril WorldSBK “demoralising” for Jonathan Rea
2h ago
Jonathan Rea chases Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
The Fernando Alonso gesture that nearly got McLaren colleagues fired
2h ago
Alonso's act of generosity backfired

More News

MotoGP News
Legendary MotoGP sponsor rumoured for return in surprise 2026 role
3h ago
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda, 2023 Misano MotoGP test
WSBK News
Ryan Vickers 2026 WorldSBK options teased: “I'm not sure you won’t see him here”
3h ago
Ryan Vickers, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
RR News
Peter Hickman set for road racing return months after Isle of Man TT crash
3h ago
Peter Hickman
F1 News
George Russell in ‘tough spot’ as Mercedes deal sticking point explained
4h ago
Russell claimed his second win of 2025 in Singapore
F1 News
How the F1 movie inspired a Seattle ice hockey team’s new game celebrations
4h ago
Sonny Hayes F1 helmet replica for the Seattle Kraken NHL team