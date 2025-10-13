Ducati “still the favourite” for MotoGP’s “big reset” in 2027

Having wrapped up the triple crown of 2025 MotoGP titles, and even with Marc Marquez currently injured, Ducati is still in the hunt to challenge its own record for Grand Prix victories in a single season.

Fermin Aldeguer’s debut MotoGP win last time in Mandalika made it 16 GP victories from 18 rounds for Ducati.

Only Johann Zarco’s Honda win at Le Mans and Marco Bezzecchi’s Aprilia victory at Silverstone have stopped a clean sweep.

Ducati’s existing record stands at 19 wins in a season, set last year, a tally that is still within with four more rounds to go in the 2025 world championship.

Ducati "still going to be the favourite" in 2027

Ducati’s dominance looks set to continue throughout 2026, the final year of the present 1000cc technical rules.

However, speculation continues about how the ‘big reset’ for 2027 - including 850cc engines, a ban on ride height devices and introduction of Pirelli tyres – might shuffle the pack.

Miguel Oliveira, who will leave MotoGP for WorldSBK next season, but could play a hand in the development of the new machines as a factory test rider, doesn’t expect the Ducati to lose much of its advantage.

“No, I don't think so. The change will not be negative for Ducati,” said the Portuguese, who will race for BMW in WorldSBK 2026 but is also in discussions about a test riding role for Aprilia.

“I still believe they will have a slight advantage going into 2027, just because of how well the bike this bike is put together and the experience they have, over all the years and with all the riders.

“So I do believe they're still going to be the favourite.

“But, definitely getting rid of the ride-height device and changing the tyres will be a big reset. It will be a huge difference,” Oliveira added.

Ducati currently fills the top three places in the riders’ standings with Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia.

Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia) and Pedro Acosta (KTM) are the best of the rest.

Bezzecchi is within 20 points of Bagnaia, with Acosta a further 39 behind and seeking to hold off the VR46 machines of Franco Morbidelli and Fabio di Giannantonio.

Ducati has won the riders’ and constructors’ titles for the past four years in a row.

