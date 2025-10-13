2025 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island: Start times and how to watch

Information below on how to watch the 2025 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island, including timings and schedule.

Pedro Acosta, leads Luca Marini
This is how to watch the 2025 Australian MotoGP on October 17-19.

We’ve also listed the start times for all of this weekend’s MotoGP sessions below, in both local Australian time and UK time.

Having wrapped up the 2025 title in Japan, Marc Marquez was injured on the opening lap of the Indonesian Grand and will miss at least the next two rounds as he recovers from injuries to his right collarbone.

With Marquez - who took his fourth Australian MotoGP win at Phillip Island last year and has dominated the 2025 season - now out of action, victory has become a viable target for a range of different riders and manufacturers.

Marco Bezzecchi was in red-hot form with pole and victory in the Mandalika Sprint, before his Grand Prix mistake opened the door to rookie first-time winner Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini Ducati).

Aldeguer joins Marc Marquez (11), Alex Marquez (2), Francesco Bagnaia (2), Bezzecchi (1) and Johann Zarco (1) in winning a grand prix this season.

Standing alongside Aldeguer on the podium, but still missing from the premier-class victory list is KTM’s Pedro Acosta, who missed last year’s grand prix due to an injury in the Sprint.

With Marquez missing, even greater attention will be focused on the fortunes of factory Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia, who enjoyed a perfect weekend at Motegi - on a rumoured GP24-25 hybrid - then a ‘disaster’ at Mandalika.

That has handed Alex Marquez a big 88-point cushion over Bagnaia in the battle to secure second in the world championship, whose third place is back under attack from Bezzecchi, now within 20 points of his fellow VR46 Academy rider.

When is the 2025 Australian MotoGP?

The Australian MotoGP runs from October 17-19.

Practice begins on Friday, October 17. Qualifying and the Sprint race are on Saturday, October 18. The grand prix is on Sunday, October 19.

What are the start times for the 2025 Australian MotoGP?

Friday October 17:
10:45am (local) / 00:45m (UK) - MotoGP FP1
3:00pm (local) / 5:00am (UK) - MotoGP Practice

Saturday October 18:
10:10am (local) / 00:10am (UK) - MotoGP FP2
10:50am (local) / 00:50am (UK) - MotoGP Qualifying
3:00pm (local) / 5:00am (UK) - MotoGP Sprint

Sunday October 19:

9:40am (local) / 11:40pm Sat (UK) - MotoGP Warm-up

2:00pm (local) / 4:00am (UK) - Australian MotoGP

How to watch the 2025 Australian MotoGP?

MotoGP's official Video Pass streaming service will broadcast all of the sessions live.

MotoGP Video Pass costs €104.99 for the whole season including Timing Pass, or €99.99 for the whole season without live data.

A monthly pass costs €29.99.

How to watch the 2025 Australian MotoGP in the UK?

Alternatively, for UK-based fans, TNT Sports is showing every session of the Australian MotoGP.

A subscription to TNT Sports through Discovery+ costs £30.99 per month. You get four channels of sport, including MotoGP.

As for the Video Pass, every Moto2 and Moto3 session is also covered by TNT Sports.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

