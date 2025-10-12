What is better about the 2025 Aprilia MotoGP bike?

Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola says “the average” of the RS-GP has gotten better in 2025, with the brand now consistently challenging dominators Ducati for race wins.

A decade into its MotoGP return, Aprilia has yet to mount a serious title challenge with one of its riders.

That said, the 2025 season has seen the Italian manufacturer become a consistent frontrunning force, with the brand currently second in the constructors’ standings.

With Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia has achieved a grand prix victory and a brace of sprint wins, while a second full distance race success was on the cards in Indonesia prior to the Italian’s tangle with Marc Marquez.

Since winning the British Grand Prix, Bezzecchi has been on the podium in at least one of a weekend’s races in all but four rounds.

The RS-GP has maintained its cornering strength but has been able to improve under heavy braking as a result of electronics changes made during the season.

As a result, Rivola sees that “the average” of the bike as improved from previous years.

“The good thing of the bike, clearly here - and Marco in particular - was very fast on the flowing part and that used to be quite a good characteristic of the Aprilia,” he said in Indonesia.

“It looks like in the end, in stop-and-go tracks, we are more competitive.

“So, the average of the bike is getting better and better.

“In a way I prefer to have a fast rider with a fast bike who doesn’t finish because of a mistake, because I don’t think he will do mistakes every race.

“Still, I’m confident for the next races. But obviously when you get a chance to score 25 points and you get zero, it’s quite disappointing obviously.”

Bezzecchi is likely to face a penalty at the upcoming Australian Grand Prix for the contact with Marc Marquez that resulted in the Ducati rider suffering a shoulder injury.

This will come as a big blow for the Aprilia star, who was being touted by grid rivals to be the rider to beat at Phillip Island.