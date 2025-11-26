November 2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test Results, Wednesday

Times from the November 2025 WorldSBK Jerez test as of 13:00 local time on Wednesday (26 November).

Andrea Locatelli ends the opening day of the test fastest on a 1:38.641, just ahead of Remy Gardner who only went out in the afternoon and clocked a 1:39.026 as his best effort.

Michael van der Mark was third-fastest, ahead of Xavi Vierge and Xavi Fores who completed the top-five.

Danilo Petrucci, Stefano Manzi, and Miguel Oliveira were the only other riders under the 1:40 mark, Petrucci and Oliveira making their BMW debut.

Jake Dixon made his debut on the Honda, finishing the morning sixth-fastest before dropping to ninth by the end of the afternoon. Somkiat Chantra also had his first day on the World Superbike programme and was 10th-fastest on the opening day of the test, just a couple of tenths behind his teammate.

A number of WorldSSP riders are also present at the test, the fastest of those being Corentin Perolari in 16th. British Supersport rider Luke Stapleford is also present aboard a Ducati, following the announcement of his split with the Macadams Triumph team.

2026 Moto2 rookie Taiyo Furusato is the only grand prix rider to have ridden this morning after the two-day Moto2 and Moto3 test on Monday and Tuesday. The Japanese rider was 13th-fastest.

2026 World Superbike Championship | 2025 November Jerez Test | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Wednesday, 17:00 | Times Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:38.641 2 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:39.026 3 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:39.043 4 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:39.170 5 Xavi Fores (2) ESP Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:39.302 6 Danilo Petrucci ITA ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:39.434 7 Stefano Manzi ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:39.442 8 Miguel Oliveira POR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:39.815 9 Jake Dixon GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:40.035 10 Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:40.285 11 Twan Smits NED Team Apreco Yamaha R1 1:40.351 12 Tetsuta Nagashima JPN Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:40.839 13 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia 1:41.117 14 Xavi Fores ESP Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:41.185 15 Ryan Vickers GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:41.590 16 Corentin Perolari FRA Honda Racing WSSP Honda CBR600RR 1:42.683 17 Jeremy Alcoba ESP Kawasaki WorldSSP Team Kawasaki ZX-6R 636 1:42.877 18 Jason O'Halloran AUS Honda Racing UK Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:42.917 19 Matteo Ferrari ITA WRP Ducati Ducati Panigale V2 1:43.211 20 Dominique Aegerter SUI Kawasaki WorldSSP Team Kawasaki ZX-6R 636 1:43.740 21 Riccardo Rossi ITA Renzi Corse Ducati Panigale V2 1:43.956 22 Luke Stapleford GBR Scars-Racing Ducati Panigale V2 1:44.161 23 Lennox Lehmann GER Team Apreco Yamaha R9 1:44.672 24 Ana Carrasco ESP Honda Racing WSSP Honda CBR600RR 1:44.936 25 Petr Svoboda CZE WRP Ducati Ducati Panigale V2 1:46.007

2026 World Superbike Championship | 2025 November Jerez Test | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Wednesday, 13:00 | Times Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:39.509 2 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:39.623 3 Stefano Manzi ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:39.732 4 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:39.867 5 Danilo Petrucci ITA ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:40.126 6 Jake Dixon GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:40.499 7 Xavi Fores (2) ESP Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:40.924 8 Xavi Fores ESP Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:41.185 9 Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:41.288 10 Tetsuta Nagashima JPN Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:41.306 11 Miguel Oliveira POR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:41.666 12 Ryan Vickers GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:42.117 13 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia 1:42.776 14 Corentin Perolari FRA Honda Racing WSSP Honda CBR600RR 1:43.179 15 Twan Smits NED 1:43.330 16 Jason O'Halloran AUS Honda Racing UK Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:43.676 17 Jeremy Alcoba ESP Kawasaki WorldSSP Team Kawasaki ZX-6R 636 1:43.974 18 Matteo Ferrari ITA 1:44.058 19 Dominique Aegerter SUI Kawasaki WorldSSP Team Kawasaki ZX-6R 636 1:44.324 20 Riccardo Rossi ITA 1:44.441 21 Lennox Lehmann GER 1:44.609 22 Luke Stapleford GBR Ducati Panigale V2 1:45.465 23 Ana Carrasco ESP Honda Racing WSSP Honda CBR600RR 1:46.970 24 Petr Svoboda CZE 1:47.837

