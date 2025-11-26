November 2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test Results, Wednesday
Lap times from the November 2025 WorldSBK Jerez test at the end opening day.
Times from the November 2025 WorldSBK Jerez test as of 13:00 local time on Wednesday (26 November).
Andrea Locatelli ends the opening day of the test fastest on a 1:38.641, just ahead of Remy Gardner who only went out in the afternoon and clocked a 1:39.026 as his best effort.
Michael van der Mark was third-fastest, ahead of Xavi Vierge and Xavi Fores who completed the top-five.
Danilo Petrucci, Stefano Manzi, and Miguel Oliveira were the only other riders under the 1:40 mark, Petrucci and Oliveira making their BMW debut.
Jake Dixon made his debut on the Honda, finishing the morning sixth-fastest before dropping to ninth by the end of the afternoon. Somkiat Chantra also had his first day on the World Superbike programme and was 10th-fastest on the opening day of the test, just a couple of tenths behind his teammate.
A number of WorldSSP riders are also present at the test, the fastest of those being Corentin Perolari in 16th. British Supersport rider Luke Stapleford is also present aboard a Ducati, following the announcement of his split with the Macadams Triumph team.
2026 Moto2 rookie Taiyo Furusato is the only grand prix rider to have ridden this morning after the two-day Moto2 and Moto3 test on Monday and Tuesday. The Japanese rider was 13th-fastest.
2026 World Superbike Championship | 2025 November Jerez Test | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Wednesday, 17:00 | Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:38.641
|2
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:39.026
|3
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:39.043
|4
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:39.170
|5
|Xavi Fores (2)
|ESP
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:39.302
|6
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:39.434
|7
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:39.442
|8
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:39.815
|9
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:40.035
|10
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:40.285
|11
|Twan Smits
|NED
|Team Apreco
|Yamaha R1
|1:40.351
|12
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:40.839
|13
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia
|1:41.117
|14
|Xavi Fores
|ESP
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:41.185
|15
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:41.590
|16
|Corentin Perolari
|FRA
|Honda Racing WSSP
|Honda CBR600RR
|1:42.683
|17
|Jeremy Alcoba
|ESP
|Kawasaki WorldSSP Team
|Kawasaki ZX-6R 636
|1:42.877
|18
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:42.917
|19
|Matteo Ferrari
|ITA
|WRP Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V2
|1:43.211
|20
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|Kawasaki WorldSSP Team
|Kawasaki ZX-6R 636
|1:43.740
|21
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|Renzi Corse
|Ducati Panigale V2
|1:43.956
|22
|Luke Stapleford
|GBR
|Scars-Racing
|Ducati Panigale V2
|1:44.161
|23
|Lennox Lehmann
|GER
|Team Apreco
|Yamaha R9
|1:44.672
|24
|Ana Carrasco
|ESP
|Honda Racing WSSP
|Honda CBR600RR
|1:44.936
|25
|Petr Svoboda
|CZE
|WRP Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V2
|1:46.007
13:00
|2026 World Superbike Championship | 2025 November Jerez Test | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Wednesday, 13:00 | Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:39.509
|2
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:39.623
|3
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:39.732
|4
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:39.867
|5
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:40.126
|6
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:40.499
|7
|Xavi Fores (2)
|ESP
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:40.924
|8
|Xavi Fores
|ESP
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:41.185
|9
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:41.288
|10
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:41.306
|11
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:41.666
|12
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:42.117
|13
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia
|1:42.776
|14
|Corentin Perolari
|FRA
|Honda Racing WSSP
|Honda CBR600RR
|1:43.179
|15
|Twan Smits
|NED
|1:43.330
|16
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:43.676
|17
|Jeremy Alcoba
|ESP
|Kawasaki WorldSSP Team
|Kawasaki ZX-6R 636
|1:43.974
|18
|Matteo Ferrari
|ITA
|1:44.058
|19
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|Kawasaki WorldSSP Team
|Kawasaki ZX-6R 636
|1:44.324
|20
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|1:44.441
|21
|Lennox Lehmann
|GER
|1:44.609
|22
|Luke Stapleford
|GBR
|Ducati Panigale V2
|1:45.465
|23
|Ana Carrasco
|ESP
|Honda Racing WSSP
|Honda CBR600RR
|1:46.970
|24
|Petr Svoboda
|CZE
|1:47.837
Jerez WorldSBK lap records
- Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto WorldSBK All-Time Lap Record: 1:36.629 (Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Superpole)
- Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto WorldSBK Race Lap Record: 1:37.659 (Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Superpole Race)
- Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto WorldSBK Best Race Lap 2025 Race 1: 1:38.737 (Nicolo Bulega)
- Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto WorldSBK Best Race Lap 2025 Race 2: 1:38.693 (Nicolo Bulega)