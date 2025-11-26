November 2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test Results, Wednesday

Lap times from the November 2025 WorldSBK Jerez test at the end opening day.

Andrea Locatelli, November 2025 Jerez WorldSBK Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Times from the November 2025 WorldSBK Jerez test as of 13:00 local time on Wednesday (26 November).

Andrea Locatelli ends the opening day of the test fastest on a 1:38.641, just ahead of Remy Gardner who only went out in the afternoon and clocked a 1:39.026 as his best effort.

Michael van der Mark was third-fastest, ahead of Xavi Vierge and Xavi Fores who completed the top-five.

Danilo Petrucci, Stefano Manzi, and Miguel Oliveira were the only other riders under the 1:40 mark, Petrucci and Oliveira making their BMW debut.

Jake Dixon made his debut on the Honda, finishing the morning sixth-fastest before dropping to ninth by the end of the afternoon. Somkiat Chantra also had his first day on the World Superbike programme and was 10th-fastest on the opening day of the test, just a couple of tenths behind his teammate.

A number of WorldSSP riders are also present at the test, the fastest of those being Corentin Perolari in 16th. British Supersport rider Luke Stapleford is also present aboard a Ducati, following the announcement of his split with the Macadams Triumph team.

2026 Moto2 rookie Taiyo Furusato is the only grand prix rider to have ridden this morning after the two-day Moto2 and Moto3 test on Monday and Tuesday. The Japanese rider was 13th-fastest.

2026 World Superbike Championship | 2025 November Jerez Test | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Wednesday, 17:00 | Times

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:38.641
2Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:39.026
3Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:39.043
4Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:39.170
5Xavi Fores (2)ESPBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:39.302
6Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:39.434
7Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:39.442
8Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:39.815
9Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:40.035
10Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:40.285
11Twan SmitsNEDTeam AprecoYamaha R11:40.351
12Tetsuta NagashimaJPNHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:40.839
13Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia 1:41.117
14Xavi ForesESPBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:41.185
15Ryan VickersGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:41.590
16Corentin PerolariFRAHonda Racing WSSPHonda CBR600RR1:42.683
17Jeremy AlcobaESPKawasaki WorldSSP TeamKawasaki ZX-6R 6361:42.877
18Jason O'HalloranAUSHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R1:42.917
19Matteo FerrariITAWRP DucatiDucati Panigale V21:43.211
20Dominique AegerterSUIKawasaki WorldSSP TeamKawasaki ZX-6R 6361:43.740
21Riccardo RossiITARenzi CorseDucati Panigale V21:43.956
22Luke StaplefordGBRScars-RacingDucati Panigale V21:44.161
23Lennox LehmannGERTeam AprecoYamaha R91:44.672
24Ana CarrascoESPHonda Racing WSSPHonda CBR600RR1:44.936
25Petr SvobodaCZEWRP DucatiDucati Panigale V21:46.007

13:00

2026 World Superbike Championship | 2025 November Jerez Test | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Wednesday, 13:00 | Times
PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:39.509
2Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:39.623
3Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:39.732
4Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:39.867
5Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:40.126
6Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:40.499
7Xavi Fores (2)ESPBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:40.924
8Xavi ForesESPBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:41.185
9Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:41.288
10Tetsuta NagashimaJPNHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:41.306
11Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:41.666
12Ryan VickersGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:42.117
13Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia 1:42.776
14Corentin PerolariFRAHonda Racing WSSPHonda CBR600RR1:43.179
15Twan SmitsNED  1:43.330
16Jason O'HalloranAUSHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R1:43.676
17Jeremy AlcobaESPKawasaki WorldSSP TeamKawasaki ZX-6R 6361:43.974
18Matteo FerrariITA  1:44.058
19Dominique AegerterSUIKawasaki WorldSSP TeamKawasaki ZX-6R 6361:44.324
20Riccardo RossiITA  1:44.441
21Lennox LehmannGER  1:44.609
22Luke StaplefordGBR Ducati Panigale V21:45.465
23Ana CarrascoESPHonda Racing WSSPHonda CBR600RR1:46.970
24Petr SvobodaCZE  1:47.837

Jerez WorldSBK lap records

  • Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto WorldSBK All-Time Lap Record: 1:36.629 (Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Superpole)
  • Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto WorldSBK Race Lap Record: 1:37.659 (Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Superpole Race)
  • Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto WorldSBK Best Race Lap 2025 Race 1: 1:38.737 (Nicolo Bulega)
  • Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto WorldSBK Best Race Lap 2025 Race 2: 1:38.693 (Nicolo Bulega)

November 2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test Results, Wednesday
