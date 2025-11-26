FIRST LOOK: Danilo Petrucci, Miguel Oliveira make first BMW WorldSBK appearance

Danilo Petrucci and Miguel Oliveira have made their first appearances on the BMW WorldSBK bike.

Miguel Oliveira, November 2025 Jerez WorldSBK Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Danilo Petrucci and Miguel Oliveira have been able to get their first laps aboard the BMW WorldSBK bike at Jerez.

This week’s Jerez test (26–27 November) has been the first opportunity for both Petrucci and Oliveira to ride the World Superbike version of the BMW M1000 RR, after both were unable to ride at the post-race Jerez test in October.

On that occasion, Michael van der Mark took on testing duties for BMW two days after it clinched the 2025 riders’ title with Toprak Razgatlioglu for the second year in succession.

Danilo Petrucci was unavailable to take part in the October test because of an ongoing recovery of a left hand injury sustained while training before the Estoril Round; while Miguel Oliveira was contesting the final rounds of the 2025 MotoGP season with Pramac Yamaha.

Danilo Petrucci, November 2025 Jerez WorldSBK test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Danilo Petrucci, November 2025 Jerez WorldSBK test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Both are riding in Jerez on all-black, un-badged M1000 RRs as they make their debut with the Shaun Muir Racing outfit that has run BMW’s factory World Superbike effort since 2019.

The test is also the first chance for Andrew Pitt to work with BMW as he steps into the position vacated by Phil Marron, who worked with Razgatlioglu until the end of last season before moving to KTM in MotoGP to work with Brad Binder in 2026, a role in which he was able to begin work during the Valencia MotoGP test on 18 November.

Pitt worked in WorldSSP in 2025, but was with Jonathan Rea before that in 2024 at Pata Yamaha.

Petrucci ended the morning fifth-fastest with a 1:40.126, while Oliveira was 11th on a 1:41.666.

Jake Dixon and Somkiat Chantra have also made their first appearances on the Honda CBR1000RR-R during the Jerez test.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

