Ex-Alvaro Bautista WorldSBK crew chief makes positive first impression at Yamaha

The Jerez WorldSBK test taking place this week (26–27 November) is the first opportunity for Giulio Nava to slot into his new position at the Pata Yamaha team with Andrea Locatelli after several years with Alvaro Bautista.

Both of Bautista’s World Superbike titles were won with Nava as crew chief, but the Spaniard’s move to Barni for 2026 opened the door to a move away from Ducati for Nava, who has replaced Tom O’Kane as Andrea Locatelli’s crew chief.

Having not been able to work with Locatelli at the October Jerez test, it has been a test of first impressions for Nava so far, and it seems his immediate impact has been a positive one.

“We made a good day one here in Jerez,” Andrea Locatelli told WorldSBK.com after the opening day of the November Jerez test.

“We started to work with a new crew chief, with Guilio [Nava], and today it was important for each other to learn and understand what we need.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m quite happy because we’re working really well during the day, we tried some different setups on the bike and I got some good confidence on some ideas that Giulio [brought]. So, honestly, it’s a good day one, I was quite happy with a new tyre, with a used tyre, so [overall] I’m quite happy and quite positive.

“Let’s see [on Thursday]; we have another day, maybe we will try to push a little bit more, maybe we will try some different parts on the bike. So, let’s see but a quite positive day.”

On Nava, Locatelli added: “We speak the same language, [which is] also helping a bit in some areas. But I think the mentality of Giulio, the system of working, looks really well.

“He’s a good technical person, so this is for sure helping us.

“Quite happy about day one, no mistakes, working well. We need for sure to make some improvements, but it was the first day for each other, so let’s see what we can do tomorrow.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m quite happy because I’m riding quite well here in Jerez that normally is a quite difficult track for me, [even] if we’re doing quite well during the race weekend.”

Locatelli admitted to being “suspicious” of some of Nava’s ideas initially, but built confidence throughout the day, the Pata Yamaha rider ultimately ending Wednesday as the fastest rider.

“Honestly, I was a bit suspicious to try [Nava’s suggested setup changes], but in the end, lap-by-lap, exit-by-exit, I feel better on the bike,” Locatelli said.

“Then, we confirmed that what we tried today – the ideas of Giulio on the base setup of the bike – is working well, but for sure we need to confirm [on Thursday], probably in the morning, and then we will focus in another point.”

Manzi: “Something working, something not”

WorldSSP Champion Stefano Manzi spent most of the October test simply getting used to the Yamaha R1 he will campaign in World Superbike with GRT next year.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The November test, then, has been the first chance for him to start working on the bike setup.

“It was a good day one, we spin a lot of laps in the end,” Manzi said, speaking to WorldSBK.com.

“It was nice to have a good weather all day long. After one month, it’s nice to be back on the Superbike and I enjoy every lap.

“Now, for this test, we start to work a bit with the bike, also because last time we just spin the laps. Now we have more work to do, also for tomorrow.

“But at the moment I’m quite happy and satisfied about my day.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Expanding on the setup changes he made, Manzi said: “We tried something in the rear, something new, and we tried also something on the electronics side.

“It’s interesting to have this [electronics adjustment] compared to Supersport from last year, so also for me it’s new to work on this area, and it’s nice.”

He added: “Feeling good, feeling great, but something was working, something not. Then, with something we did a back-to-back with past things, but with something we will keep for [on Thursday].”