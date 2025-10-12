Former Marc Marquez rival credits “the power in his mind” after MotoGP title win

Three-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo says “the power” Marc Marquez has mentally is “unbelievable”, following his 2025 title win with Ducati.

The 32-year-old Spaniard ended a six-year title drought when he claimed his seventh premier class championship last month at the Japanese Grand Prix.

It finally brought to completion his route back from serious injury in 2020, which included a risky move from an uncompetitive Honda at the end of 2023 to a year-old Ducati at Gresini Racing in 2024.

Marc Marquez has won 11 grands prix and 14 sprints as of the Indonesian Grand Prix, and is now one of only three riders in history to have taken seven or more MotoGP titles.

During the 2010s, Marquez and Jorge Lorenzo were strong rivals, with the former beating the three-time champion to the 2013 title in a final round showdown.

The pair were also briefly team-mates at Honda in 2019, though Lorenzo struggled hugely and eventually retired at the end of that season.

Asked by TNT Sport during the Indonesian Grand Prix to assess Marquez’s 2025 title, Lorenzo branded it “mathematics”.

“It’s unbelievable, the power in his mind,” he said.

“How strong he is mentally is amazing. He’s strong physically, he’s strong mentally, he’s strong technically.

“As I always said, one guy who enters the MotoGP in 2013 in his rookie year and he won the world title is someone with immense talent.

“He’s still the best at 32 years old and he has the best bike. So, it’s mathematics.”

Marquez will now be unable to beat his 2014 record of 13 wins in a single season after injuring his shoulder in a lap one collision with Marco Bezzecchi at the Indonesian Grand Prix.

Ducati has already confirmed he will miss the next two rounds in Australia and Malaysia, meaning - if he returns for the final two events - he can only match his win record.

He will be replaced by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro for the Australian Grand Prix, but no news has been given on who will deputise at Sepang.