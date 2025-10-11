Alex Marquez admits ‘perfect’ MotoGP season wouldn’t have stopped Marc Marquez

Alex Marquez admits he couldn’t have beaten Marc Marquez to the 2025 MotoGP world title even if he put in a “perfect” season, but sees fighting against him as “an honour”.

For most of the 2025 season, Alex Marquez was the closest challenger to his older brother in the championship race having amassed two grand prix victories.

But Marc Marquez proved too dominant, winning 11 grands prix and 14 sprints on his way to wrapping up a seventh world title by the 17th round of 22 this season.

Alex Marquez allowed the gap to his older brother to swell through key mistakes, including crashes at the Dutch and Czech Grands Prix.

But he admits, even without those, there was no way of beating Marc Marquez in the form that he has been in this season.

“I mean, I think making our things in a perfect situation couldn’t be enough to fight with Marc or to win the title,” he said.

“Still with the mistake in Holland, with the mistakes in Brno.

“He is making all the records of points and statistics and all that.

“So, against that you can’t win anything. So, it’s what it is.

“I don’t have the feeling that I’ve lost against my older brother, it’s not like that.

“When you lose against one of the best in history, it’s the opposite - it’s like an honour to fight against him.”

Alex Marquez is well on his way to finishing runner-up in the 2025 standings, having taken an 88-point lead over Pecco Bagnaia after scoring a podium at the Indonesian Grand Prix.

The Gresini rider can secure that next time out in Australia if he manages to end the round 111 points clear of Bagnaia.

He was crowned independent rider champion in Indonesia.