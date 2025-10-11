Miguel Oliveira reflects on MotoGP career: ‘I joined teams at the wrong time’

Pramac rider Miguel Oliveira says he is “proud” of what he has achieved in MotoGP, but admits “the timings I joined certain projects was not ideal”.

The Portuguese rider stepped up to MotoGP in 2019, having enjoyed victory success in Moto3 and Moto2 prior to joining the Tech3 KTM squad.

Miguel Oliveira served stints with Tech3, the factory KTM squad, RNF, Trackhouse Aprilia and latterly Pramac Yamaha, winning five grands prix in his seven seasons so far.

Since scoring his final win with KTM in 2022, fortune has deserted Oliveira, whose moves to satellite Aprilia squads and then Pramac were blighted by numerous injury problems as well as uncompetitive machinery.

As such, he feels the timing of certain moves was wrong - though also acknowledges his own bad luck.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I take a lot of pride, of course, because until you hang up the bots you don’t really have much time to see what you have don,” he told MotoGP’s Gear Up programme in Indonesia.

“But it’s true that in MotoGP, that time of reflection came a little bit earlier. I’m proud, of course.

“I’m proud to have been able to take the wins.

“Not many MotoGP riders can say they’ve actually won some races. I’ve won in Moto3, Moto2 and in MotoGP.

“So, I do take pride in that. I feel also I haven’t done as much as I wanted to.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I think the timings that I joined certain projects were maybe not ideal.

“But also, five percent of luck has not been on my side since joining MotoGP in 2019 up until now.

“But I do take pride in the way I’ve conducted myself in the paddock in teams.

“I’ve made friends with a lot of people and I’ve always had a positive impact on everyone who has gotten to know me.”

Oliveira will move over to the BMW World Superbike team next season, replacing Toprak Razgatlioglu, who in turn shuffled him out of Pramac.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The Portuguese rider could yet have a MotoGP role with Aprilia as a tester, though this will hinge on BMW approval.