Ducati names Marc Marquez’s MotoGP injury replacement, but only for Australia

Ducati has announced that test rider Michele Pirro will replace the injured Marc Marquez for the MotoGP Australian Grand Prix, but is yet to confirm who will ride in his place in Malaysia.

The seven-time world champion suffered a collarbone injury following a collision with Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi on the opening lap of last weekend’s Indonesian Grand Prix.

The 32-year-old immediately flew home to Madrid for evaluation, where he was diagnosed with a fracture at the base of the coracoid process and a ligament injury to his right shoulder.

While no surgery is required, Marc Marquez will sit out the upcoming Australian and Malaysian Grands Prix.

Ducati has now announced that test rider Michele Pirro will make his race debut in 2025 as Marquez’s replacement next weekend at the Australian Grand Prix.

A brief statement read: “Following the injury that has forced Marc Marquez to miss the next two round of the 2025 MotoGP season, Ducati Lenovo Team confirms that Michele Pirro will replace him at the Aussie appointment.

“At Phillip Island, the Italian, official Ducati test rider since 2013, will race his 70th GP in the premier class aboard the Desmosedici GP.

“As announced before, Marc is in Madrid recovering.”

With the introduction of new concession rules last season, Pirro can now only race as a replacement due to Ducati not being permitted to field any wildcards.

Ducati’s announcement leaves the door open for a possible MotoGP debut for World Superbike frontrunner Nicolo Bulega at the Malaysian Grand Prix.

The Italian, formerly on Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Academy, has Ducati test rides as part of his World Superbike contract next year ahead of a potential race seat at one of its teams in 2027.

With the World Superbike campaign finishing next weekend, Bulega would have no scheduling conflicts stopping him from competing at Sepang with Ducati.

Ducati could also call on the likes of Alvaro Bautista, Andrea Iannone and Danilo Petrucci from World Superbikes, as riders with recent knowledge of modern MotoGP machinery.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

