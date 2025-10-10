One MotoGP star ‘watching with a keen eye’ Miguel Oliveira’s World Superbike transition

Miguel Oliveira will replace Toprak Razgatlioglu at BMW in World Superbikes next year

Miguel Oliveira, Pramac Yamaha, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
Miguel Oliveira, Pramac Yamaha, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Jack Miller says he “will be watching with a very keen eye” Pramac MotoGP team-mate Miguel Oliveira’s transition to World Superbikes next season.

Losing his satellite Yamaha ride to double World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu for next season, five-time MotoGP race winner Miguel Oliveira will replace the Turkish superstar at BMW in the production-based series.

The move, announced last week, will see Oliveira join fellow MotoGP race winner Danilo Petrucci at BMW.

Jack Miller, who had World Superbike interest for 2026, says Oliveira “still has a fantastic level” in MotoGP but is keen to see how he transitions next year to a new series.

“It’s sad to see Miguel go,” Miller said during the Indonesian Grand Prix weekend.

“He’s a fantastic rider and still has a fantastic level. But that’s the way it goes sometimes here.

“I believe he can be ultra-competitive over there.

“I will be watching with a very keen eye, his transition into World Superbikes, and it will be very interesting for both him and BMW.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the combination.”

Oliveira had signed a two-year deal with Yamaha beginning in 2025, but failed to meet a performance threshold to gain a second season.

Pramac’s decision on who would partner Razgatlioglu came after the summer break, as it weighed up its options, which included Moto2 championship leader Manu Gonzalez and LCR Honda-bound Diogo Moreira.

Only renewing with Pramac for next year, World Superbike options are likely to be something Miller revisits for 2027 in what is set to be a heated rider market in MotoGP.

Oliveira isn’t the only MotoGP face heading to World Superbikes next year, with LCR’s Somkiat Chantra being moved to Honda’s factory team alongside Moto2 race winner Jake Dixon.

The Portuguese rider could remain attached to the MotoGP paddock next year, however, with Aprilia expressing interest in signing him as a test rider. However, this will hinge on BMW's blessing. 

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

