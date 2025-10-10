Pedro Acosta: Ducati and Aprilia ‘super stable bikes’, ‘don’t know what to expect’ with KTM

Pedro Acosta says Ducati and Aprilia have a “super stable bike” while KTM “is still up and down” as the 2025 MotoGP season nears its conclusion.

Despite some issues with its GP25 factory bike this year, Ducati has continued to dominate the landscape in MotoGP.

The Italian marque has scored 13 victories with its GP25 between dominant world champion Marc Marquez and factory team-mate Pecco Bagnaia, while Gresini duo Alex Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer have three victories between them on the GP24.

As such, Ducati has a 338-point lead in a manufacturers’ championship it has already won with four rounds remaining in 2025.

Only Aprilia and Honda have been able to deny Ducati from winning in 2025 (though only on two occasions), while KTM’s wait for a first victory since 2022 goes on.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Asked during the Indonesian Grand Prix weekend why Ducati has maintained its advantage, Acosta explained: “They were already one step in front of everyone, and they are still keeping that.

“I mean, Aprilia improved a lot. KTM, from the summer break, improved. You only have to see the race of Honda from [Japan] with [Joan] Mir; fuck me, how this guy passed me!

“You saw [Franco] Morbidelli was going with good pace [in Japan].

“The thing with Ducati is they are super consistent. It doesn’t matter who, it doesn't matter which team, doesn’t matter which bike. They are flying.

“The one that is struggling with one thing, is struggling in every track. The ones who are better in other things are better in all the tracks.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a super stable bike, let’s say. Now it looks like Aprilia is also.

“KTM is still up and down, not knowing what to expect in one track or another one.

“But we have to keep going. We did a really good step from summer break to hear. For this, fingers crossed to find something more to the end of the season.”

KTM has made several visits to the podium in the second half of this season, with the latest a second for Acosta at Mandalika.

With Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi crashing out on the opening lap of that grand prix in a tangle with Marc Marquez, KTM is now just 28 points behind the Italian marque in the battle for second in the manufacturers’ standings.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT