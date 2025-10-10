Could this MotoGP champion follow in Marc Marquez’s footsteps in 2027?

Fabio Quartararo evaluates the idea of joining a satellite team in 2027

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Fabio Quartararo is set to be one of the major players on the 2027 rider market, with the 2021 world champion at present still far from battling for another title with Yamaha.

The French rider caused stir in his rookie season back in 2019, as he scored seven podiums and offered Marc Marquez some stiff challenges in a handful of races.

Fabio Quartararo was chosen to replace Valentino Rossi at the factory Yamaha team from the 2021 campaign - an opportunity he seized with both hands, as he went on to win that year’s world title.

Though he took his title defence year in 2022 down to the wire against Pecco Bagnaia, the Yamaha was clearly sliding down the order, with Quartararo not winning a race since that season.

Despite his frustrations at Yamaha’s progress, he signed a new, big money two-year contract last season to remain with the Japanese manufacturer, which is trying to convince him of its potential with a new V4 project.

However, Quartararo’s initial test on the bike at Misano last month didn’t yield positive comments from the Frenchman, who felt the problems that exit on the inline-four bike prevail on the V4.

Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Is a satellite move a possibility for Fabio Quartararo?

In 2023, Marc Marquez turned his back on a lucrative factory Honda contract to join the Gresini satellite squad on a year-old Ducati - and on no salary - in order to rebuild his confidence and try to fight for top results again.

Marquez won three grands prix in 2024 before moving to Ducati’s factory squad, with whom he has dominated in 2025 for his seventh world title.

Earlier this year, there were intense rumours of Pedro Acosta considering a similar move for 2026 with VR46 Ducati as his frustrations with KTM’s uncompetitive start to the campaign grew.

Marquez’s Gresini season has clearly shifted perceptions among top-rated factory riders about satellite switches.

Quartararo says “you always have to weight things up”, when asked about considering a similar move, but feels he is good enough to earn a factory deal somewhere.

“Well, in the end, Marc went to Gresini at a time when everyone already had a contract and it was between contract [cycles],” he told DAZN.

“Of course, I’ll have to make a decision.

“We still need to look at it, because I still think it’s too early.

“But I believe that, with the potential that we have, I think we deserve a factory team.

“But, you always have to weigh things up and see a bit how Yamaha works on the new bike.”

Could this MotoGP champion follow in Marc Marquez’s footsteps in 2027?
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

