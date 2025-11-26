Adrian Newey appointed Aston Martin team principal for 2026 in shock move

A big change at Aston Martin ahead of 2026

Adrian Newey has been appointed Aston Martin’s F1 team principal for the 2026 season in a shock move.

Following the Las Vegas Grand Prix, reports emerged claiming that Aston Martin were set to replace Andy Cowell.

Christian Horner, Andreas Seidl and Mattia Binotto were all linked with Cowell’s job.

However, ahead of this weekend’s race in Qatar, the team have announced Newey will take the role of team principal from next season.

Cowell will take the position of Chief Strategy Officer, ensuring Aston Martin can “optimise the technical partnerships between the Team, Honda, Aramco and Valvoline and will work closely with the Team’s partners to ensure the seamless integration of the Team’s new PU, fuel and chassis”.

Speaking of the news, Newey said: “Over the last nine months, I have seen great individual talent within our Team.

“I’m looking forward to taking on this additional role as we put ourselves in the best possible position to compete in 2026, where we will face an entirely new position with Aston Martin now a works team combined with the considerable challenge faced by the new regulations.”

Cowell added: “Having implemented much needed structural changes as we transition to a full works team and set the foundations for Adrian and the wider organisation, it is an appropriate time for me to take a different role as Chief Strategy Officer.

“In this role, I will help to optimise the technical partnership between the Team, Honda, Aramco and Valvoline and to ensure the seamless integration of the Team’s new PU, fuel and chassis.”

Aston Martin will be hoping to produce a race-winning car in 2026.

Owner Lawrence Stroll has invested heavily since taking over the team.

From upgrading their Silverstone headquarters to signing Newey as managing technical partner, Aston Martin are gearing up for a big season.

Aston Martin are also joining forces with Honda from 2026, effectively becoming a works outfit.

Since Stroll’s takeover, Aston Martin haven’t finished higher than fifth in the championship.

Their best season was in 2023, where Fernando Alonso scored a handful of podiums.

Alonso will remain alongside Lance Stroll in 2026.

