The rule change that could seriously limit McLaren’s Qatar GP advantage

Could this change impact McLaren at this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix?

All 20 F1 drivers will be forced to make two pit stops at this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix.

Pirelli announced earlier this month that each tyre set can only complete a maximum of 25 laps – including laps run under the Safety Car or Virtual Safety Car.

With the 2025 Qatar Grand Prix being 57 laps long, all drivers will have to make at least two stops on Sunday.

This isn’t an unusual rule for Qatar.

For the 2023 edition of the race, stint lengths were limited to 18 laps due to concerns over tyre damage from the track’s ‘pyramid’ style kerbs, which led to sidewall separation.

This resulted in a three-stop race but, due to the lack of tyre degradation as a result of the extra pit stops, drivers could push flat-out.

Speaking ahead of this weekend, Pirelli said in a press release: “In Qatar, a limit will be introduced for the number of laps that each set of tyres can cover over the course of the whole race weekend. The decision, taken in agreement with the FIA and Formula 1 and discussed in regular meetings with the teams, is confirmed today by Pirelli through the usual technical document containing event specific prescriptions sent out two weeks prior to each Grand Prix.

“Every set of tyres supplied to the teams at the start of the race weekend can cover a maximum of 25 laps of the Lusail track, which is very demanding on tyres in terms of energy, thermal stress and wear.

“The laps will be counted cumulatively across all track sessions, including laps run under the Safety Car or Virtual Safety Car.”

Disadvantage for McLaren?

McLaren could be disadvantaged by the rule, given their main strength this season has been tyre degradation.

Whenever conditions are hot – or tyres are subject to overheating – McLaren have often thrived: think Bahrain, Miami or Mexico City.

While Red Bull have made significant progress since the summer break, McLaren have still held an advantage in this area.

The mandated stint length means there’s less flexibility in terms of strategy, making the race more about pure performance over a stint rather than preserving tyres.

The title race is still in Norris’ hands, as he has a 24-point lead over Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen.

If Norris outscores his rivals by two points in Qatar, he will become McLaren’s first world champion since Lewis Hamilton in 2008.

Qatar has been a strong venue for both Verstappen and Piastri over the years, though.

It’s also a sprint weekend, with eight extra points up for grabs in Saturday’s shortened race.