Honda calculates it was “57% faster” during the 2025 MotoGP World Championship, as it more than halved the gap to victory compared to the previous season.

After finishing last in the constructors’ standings for three consecutive years, Honda broke out of D-rank concessions by delivering its most competitive campaign (in terms of constructors’ points) since Marc Marquez’s last RCV title in 2019.

Stats compiled by HRC show the average deficit to the grand prix winner dropped from 30 seconds in 2024 to 13.5 seconds this year.

That includes Johann Zarco’s emotional victory at Le Mans, plus another podium for the Frenchman at Silverstone, as well as rostrums for Joan Mir at Motegi and Sepang:

HRC chart showing time gap to top Honda rider in GPs: 2024 vs 2025

Key: Blue = 2024 time gap. Red = 2025 time gap.

Zarco’s results faded in the second half of the season, but he still scored 93 more points than last year and climbed five championship places, to twelfth.

Luca Marini, despite missing three races after a superbike testing injury, delivered 142 points - over ten times his previous tally - for 13th. Mir added 85 points for 15th.

Johann Zarco wins the 2025 French MotoGP at Le Mans.

Their combined efforts lifted Honda above Yamaha in the constructors’ standings and pushed the factory past the 35% threshold needed to rise from D to C concession status.

“Honda is here to fight for victory”

“2025 has been a very good season, Honda’s best since 2019 in terms of Constructor points,” said HRC MotoGP technical manager Mikihiko Kawase, who works alongside technical director Romano Albesiano.

“Of course, we have to take satisfaction from this, especially after several very hard seasons.

“But finally, Honda HRC is in MotoGP to fight for victory, so we must keep working and pushing until we return to consistently fighting at the front of races and battling for the World Championship.”

How Honda cut the gap

Quizzed on how Honda had closed the gap to victory this year, while keeping three of the same four riders, Kawase picked out engine improvements as among the biggest steps.

“For the past few seasons, we were trying many, many things on the bike from the aero side, the chassis side, the engine side. Working a lot to understand where our limitations were,” Kawase explained.

“From the second half of 2024, we achieved quite a good aerodynamics package and were able to find a sort of base bike to make next steps with.

“In 2025 we have continued to work with the aero, chassis and electronics but one of the biggest steps has come from the engine.

“We worked not only on top end speed, but also on the power delivery - to make it more rideable.

“As a factory, we are always increasing our knowledge and improving our working methods. Each year the entire group becomes better, and I have to thank all of the engineers at the track, in Japan and in Italy for their efforts in making 2025 a reality.

“I also must acknowledge all of our riders, who have each done a big effort from their side to continue to improve their performance and working diligently to collect the data we need and try many different items during race weekends.”

Honda will continue to field Mir and Marini at its factory team in 2026, when reigning Moto2 champion Diogo Moreira replaces Somkiat Chantra as Zarco’s team-mate at LCR.