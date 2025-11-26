How Honda was “57% faster” in MotoGP 2025

Honda slashed its average MotoGP deficit from 30s to 13.5s. Here’s how the factory made its biggest jump in years.

Joan Mir, Luca Marini, HRC (pic: HRC)
Joan Mir, Luca Marini, HRC (pic: HRC)

Honda calculates it was “57% faster” during the 2025 MotoGP World Championship, as it more than halved the gap to victory compared to the previous season.

After finishing last in the constructors’ standings for three consecutive years, Honda broke out of D-rank concessions by delivering its most competitive campaign (in terms of constructors’ points) since Marc Marquez’s last RCV title in 2019.

Stats compiled by HRC show the average deficit to the grand prix winner dropped from 30 seconds in 2024 to 13.5 seconds this year.

That includes Johann Zarco’s emotional victory at Le Mans, plus another podium for the Frenchman at Silverstone, as well as rostrums for Joan Mir at Motegi and Sepang:

HRC chart showing time gap to top Honda rider in GPs: 2024 vs 2025
HRC chart showing time gap to top Honda rider in GPs: 2024 vs 2025

Key: Blue = 2024 time gap. Red = 2025 time gap.

Zarco’s results faded in the second half of the season, but he still scored 93 more points than last year and climbed five championship places, to twelfth.

Luca Marini, despite missing three races after a superbike testing injury, delivered 142 points - over ten times his previous tally - for 13th. Mir added 85 points for 15th.

Johann Zarco wins the 2025 French MotoGP at Le Mans.
Johann Zarco wins the 2025 French MotoGP at Le Mans.

Their combined efforts lifted Honda above Yamaha in the constructors’ standings and pushed the factory past the 35% threshold needed to rise from D to C concession status.

“Honda is here to fight for victory”

“2025 has been a very good season, Honda’s best since 2019 in terms of Constructor points,” said HRC MotoGP technical manager Mikihiko Kawase, who works alongside technical director Romano Albesiano.

“Of course, we have to take satisfaction from this, especially after several very hard seasons.

“But finally, Honda HRC is in MotoGP to fight for victory, so we must keep working and pushing until we return to consistently fighting at the front of races and battling for the World Championship.”

How Honda cut the gap

Quizzed on how Honda had closed the gap to victory this year, while keeping three of the same four riders, Kawase picked out engine improvements as among the biggest steps.

“For the past few seasons, we were trying many, many things on the bike from the aero side, the chassis side, the engine side. Working a lot to understand where our limitations were,” Kawase explained.

“From the second half of 2024, we achieved quite a good aerodynamics package and were able to find a sort of base bike to make next steps with.

“In 2025 we have continued to work with the aero, chassis and electronics but one of the biggest steps has come from the engine.

“We worked not only on top end speed, but also on the power delivery - to make it more rideable.

“As a factory, we are always increasing our knowledge and improving our working methods. Each year the entire group becomes better, and I have to thank all of the engineers at the track, in Japan and in Italy for their efforts in making 2025 a reality.

“I also must acknowledge all of our riders, who have each done a big effort from their side to continue to improve their performance and working diligently to collect the data we need and try many different items during race weekends.”

Honda will continue to field Mir and Marini at its factory team in 2026, when reigning Moto2 champion Diogo Moreira replaces Somkiat Chantra as Zarco’s team-mate at LCR.

How Honda was “57% faster” in MotoGP 2025
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK Results
November 2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test Results, Wednesday
19m ago
Andrea Locatelli, November 2025 Jerez WorldSBK Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Adrian Newey appointed Aston Martin team principal for 2026 in shock move
39m ago
Adrian Newey
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin inspired by Marc Marquez’s "great" MotoGP comeback, Bezzecchi “a completely different rider”
43m ago
Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez
F1 News
The rule change that could seriously limit McLaren’s Qatar GP advantage
1h ago
McLaren
MotoGP News
WRC Champion gives verdict on MotoGP: “They have a bit more safety areas”
1h ago
Thierry Neuville in Red Bull KTM Factory Racing garage at 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix. Credit: Instagram/Thierry Neuville.

More News

F1 News
Theory ties McLaren’s Las Vegas DSQ to decision to replace Daniel Ricciardo
2h ago
Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris
Moto2 News
Jose Antonio Rueda watches Jerez Moto2 test: “For now, I’ll have to wait”
2h ago
Jose Antonio Rueda
MotoGP News
Six MotoGP riders to join Valentino Rossi for 100km of Champions dirt track battle
3h ago
Valentino Rossi
F1 News
The FIA decision that left George Russell “in shock” – and cost Lewis Hamilton
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell
MotoGP News
How Honda was “57% faster” in MotoGP 2025
4h ago
Joan Mir, Luca Marini, HRC (pic: HRC)