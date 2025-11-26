Sylvain Guintoli enters 2026 London Marathon in memory of Luca

Sylvain Guintoli is entering the 2026 London Marathon in memory of his son Luca. Here’s how you can donate.

Sylvain Guintoli training to run the 2026 London Marathon, in his leathers!
Sylvain Guintoli training to run the 2026 London Marathon, in his leathers!

Sylvain Guintoli will put on his leathers for a very different kind of race in 2026.

The former MotoGP rider and World Superbike champion is entering the London Marathon - wearing his leathers! - in memory of his son Luca.

Joining Sylvain on the 26.2-mile run next April will be two of his daughters, Alicia and Layla, as they raise money for children’s cancer charities PASIC and Young Lives vs Cancer.

“When Luca was diagnosed, everything changed for us,” Guintoli told Crash.net

“There are some incredible charities supporting children with cancer and their families, and PASIC were there for us from the start. They’re still helping us now.

“You don’t really see the scale of what these charities do until you need them. Their support has been huge.”

Guintoli explained that his daughters were the first to sign up for the marathon.

“Originally, there were only two places and Alicia, who is 20, and Layla, who turns 18 just before the marathon, immediately wanted to run it for Luca. 

"They wanted to raise money for PASIC and Young Lives vs Cancer, who have been brilliant.

“Then PASIC came back and said, ‘We’ve got another place if you want it.’ I’ve never run a marathon - I normally cycle more for training - but it’s a fantastic cause, so I jumped at the chance.”

Guintoli admitted the reality of running such a long distance is still a bit daunting.

“You hear people talk about running a marathon, but when you actually look at what it means - it’s a bloody long way!” he smiled.

“It’s great to take on this challenge with my girls. It’s a really positive thing for us as a family, and it helps some amazing charities. 

"We’re training together through the winter and building up to where we need to be by the end of April.”

To donate to Sylvain Guintoli’s London Marathon fundraiser, visit: https://2026tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/sylvain-guintoli

 

Sylvain Guintoli enters London Marathon in memory of Luca
