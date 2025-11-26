Valentino Rossi has released a star-studded entry list for the 2026 edition of the annual 100km of Champions dirt track race, held at his Moto Ranch in Tavullia.

The event, which traditionally takes place in mid-January, is due to feature six current MotoGP riders.

Defending winner and 2026 premier-class rookie Diogo Moreira returns alongside KTM’s Pedro Acosta, Pramac Yamaha’s Jack Miller, plus ‘home’ VR46 Academy riders Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati), Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia) and Luca Marini (Honda).

Surprisingly, Pertamina VR46 MotoGP riders Franco Morbidelli and Fabio di Giannantonio are not listed.

Yamaha MotoGP test rider Augusto Fernandez will also be present, plus WorldSBK title runner-up Nicolo Bulega, who competed in the final MotoGP rounds of this season as Marc Marquez’s injury replacement at Ducati Lenovo.

Other entries include Moreira’s Moto2 title rival Manuel Gonzalez, plus road racing stars Dean Harrison, Davey Todd and Guy Martin.

After an ‘Americana’ knockout contest the previous day, riders compete in pairs for the ‘100km dei Campioni’ prize.

Moreira and Supermoto champion Thomas Chareyre beat Rossi and brother Marini last year, with Elia Bartolini and Lorenzo Baldassarri in third.

Here is the full 2026 entry list, as posted by Rossi on social media:

