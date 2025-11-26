Six MotoGP riders to join Valentino Rossi for 100km of Champions dirt track battle

MotoGP, WorldSBK, Moto2 and road racing stars on the entry list for Valentino Rossi's 100km of Champions dirt track event.

Valentino Rossi has released a star-studded entry list for the 2026 edition of the annual 100km of Champions dirt track race, held at his Moto Ranch in Tavullia.

The event, which traditionally takes place in mid-January, is due to feature six current MotoGP riders.

Defending winner and 2026 premier-class rookie Diogo Moreira returns alongside KTM’s Pedro Acosta, Pramac Yamaha’s Jack Miller, plus ‘home’ VR46 Academy riders Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati), Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia) and Luca Marini (Honda).

Surprisingly, Pertamina VR46 MotoGP riders Franco Morbidelli and Fabio di Giannantonio are not listed.

Yamaha MotoGP test rider Augusto Fernandez will also be present, plus WorldSBK title runner-up Nicolo Bulega, who competed in the final MotoGP rounds of this season as Marc Marquez’s injury replacement at Ducati Lenovo.

Other entries include Moreira’s Moto2 title rival Manuel Gonzalez, plus road racing stars Dean Harrison, Davey Todd and Guy Martin.

After an ‘Americana’ knockout contest the previous day, riders compete in pairs for the ‘100km dei Campioni’ prize.

Moreira and Supermoto champion Thomas Chareyre beat Rossi and brother Marini last year, with Elia Bartolini and Lorenzo Baldassarri in third.

Here is the full 2026 entry list, as posted by Rossi on social media:

  • Valentino Rossi
  • Pedro Acosta
  • Dominique Aegerter
  • Senna Agius
  • David Alonso
  • Niccolò Antonelli
  • Xavier Artigas
  • Francesco Bagnaia
  • Lorenzo Baldassarri
  • Barry Baltus
  • Elia Bartolini
  • Daniel Bewley
  • Marco Bezzecchi
  • Nicolò Bulega
  • Mattia Casadei
  • Francesco Cecchini
  • Thomas Chareyre
  • Filippo Farioli
  • Augusto Fernández
  • Matteo Ferrari
  • Alessandro Lupino
  • Federico Fuligni
  • Filippo Fuligni
  • Matteo Gabarini
  • Marco Gaggi
  • Manuel González
  • Dean Harrison
  • Chris Holder
  • Andrea Mantovani
  • Luca Marini
  • Guy Martin
  • Andrea Migno
  • Jack Miller
  • Diogo Moreira
  • Tim Neave
  • Iván Ortolá
  • Luca Ottaviani
  • Mattia Pasini
  • Matteo Patacca
  • Lorenzo Pritelli
  • Tito Rabat
  • Bradley Ray
  • Alberto Surra
  • Davey Todd
  • Andrea Verona
  • Celestino Vietti
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

