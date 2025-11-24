Marco Bezzecchi and Pedro Acosta delivered the biggest points turnarounds of the 2025 MotoGP season.

Bezzecchi, in his debut season as a factory Aprilia rider, produced a 93-point swing between the first and second halves of the championship.

The Italian scored more points than any other rider during he final eleven rounds to rise from sixth to third in the final standings.

But the biggest transformation belonged to KTM’s Pedro Acosta, who more than doubled his first-half tally – 99 points vs 208 – as he rocketed from a low of 13th after COTA to fourth in the final standings.

Acosta scored 208 points after the summer break, second only to Bezzecchi’s 223, to gain four championship places from Germany.

Joan Mir, who took his first Honda podiums at Motegi and Sepang, was the only rider to equal Acosta’s four-position gain in the second half.

New world champion Marc Marquez’s injury absence enhanced the points-scoring opportunities for his rivals in the final four events.

However, factory Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia still suffered a brutal 106-point drop during the second half, despite race victories at Motegi (2) and Sepang (1).

Bagnaia was ranked only twelfth for points scored in the second half of the season, costing the double MotoGP champion the third place he had held in the standings after Germany, ultimately finishing fifth.

Meanwhile, the next biggest second-half points improver after Bezzecchi and Acosta was Trackhouse Aprilia’s Raul Fernandez.

Fernandez improved by 70 points and three places in the second half of the season, highlighted by victory at Phillip Island and second to Bezzecchi at Valencia, to be the sixth-highest points scorer after Germany.

Rookie Fermin Aldeguer was the fifth-highest second-half scorer, aided by a debut victory at Mandalika, but only rose one place in the final world championship ranking.

HRC’s Luca Marini was the fourth highest improver in the second half, at 46 extra points, but missed three first-half rounds due to injury.

Injury absences also caused Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales to drop 66 points and seven places relative to this first-half performance.

However, LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco, who attended every race, slipped 60 points behind his first half achievements.

The Frenchman would have been ranked 15th on second-half points alone, costing him five world championship places, but he hung on to top-Honda and twelfth overall by six points over Marini.

MotoGP 2025: 1st half vs 2nd half (ranked by 2nd half points) Rider Name 1st Half Points 1st Half Pos. 2nd Half Points Final Pos. 1 Marco Bezzecchi 130 6th 223 3rd 2 Pedro Acosta 99 8th 208 4th 3 Alex Marquez 261 2nd 206 2nd 4 Marc Marquez 344 1st 201 1st 5 Fermin Aldeguer 92 9th 122 8th 6 Raul Fernandez 51 13th 121 10th 7 Fabio Di Giannantonio 142 4th 120 6th 8 Fabio Quartararo 87 10th 114 9th 9 Brad Binder 60 12th 95 11th 10 Luca Marini 48 15th 94 13th 11 Franco Morbidelli 139 5th 92 7th 12 Francesco Bagnaia 197 3rd 91 5th 13 Enea Bastianini 42 17th 70 14th 14 Joan Mir 32 19th 64 15th 15 Johann Zarco 104 7th 44 12th 16 Ai Ogura 49 14th 40 16th 17 Miguel Oliveira 6 23th 37 20th 18 Jorge Martin 0 N/A 34 21st 19 Jack Miller 46 16th 33 17th 20 Pol Espargaro 0 N/A 29 22nd 21 Alex Rins 41 18th 27 19th 22 Somkiat Chantra 1 24th 6 26th 23 Maverick Viñales 69 11th 3 18th 24 Augusto Fernandez 6 22th 2 25th 25 Nicolo Bulega 0 N/A 2 27th 26 Takaaki Nakagami 10 20th 0 23rd 27 Lorenzo Savadori 8 21st 0 24th 28 Aleix Espargaro 0 N/A 0 28th 29 Michele Pirro 0 N/A 0 29th