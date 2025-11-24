Two non-Ducati riders delivered the biggest MotoGP 2025 turnarounds
Marco Bezzecchi and Pedro Acosta produced the biggest second-half turnarounds of the MotoGP season.
Bezzecchi, in his debut season as a factory Aprilia rider, produced a 93-point swing between the first and second halves of the championship.
The Italian scored more points than any other rider during he final eleven rounds to rise from sixth to third in the final standings.
But the biggest transformation belonged to KTM’s Pedro Acosta, who more than doubled his first-half tally – 99 points vs 208 – as he rocketed from a low of 13th after COTA to fourth in the final standings.
Acosta scored 208 points after the summer break, second only to Bezzecchi’s 223, to gain four championship places from Germany.
Joan Mir, who took his first Honda podiums at Motegi and Sepang, was the only rider to equal Acosta’s four-position gain in the second half.
New world champion Marc Marquez’s injury absence enhanced the points-scoring opportunities for his rivals in the final four events.
However, factory Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia still suffered a brutal 106-point drop during the second half, despite race victories at Motegi (2) and Sepang (1).
Bagnaia was ranked only twelfth for points scored in the second half of the season, costing the double MotoGP champion the third place he had held in the standings after Germany, ultimately finishing fifth.
Meanwhile, the next biggest second-half points improver after Bezzecchi and Acosta was Trackhouse Aprilia’s Raul Fernandez.
Fernandez improved by 70 points and three places in the second half of the season, highlighted by victory at Phillip Island and second to Bezzecchi at Valencia, to be the sixth-highest points scorer after Germany.
Rookie Fermin Aldeguer was the fifth-highest second-half scorer, aided by a debut victory at Mandalika, but only rose one place in the final world championship ranking.
HRC’s Luca Marini was the fourth highest improver in the second half, at 46 extra points, but missed three first-half rounds due to injury.
Injury absences also caused Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales to drop 66 points and seven places relative to this first-half performance.
However, LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco, who attended every race, slipped 60 points behind his first half achievements.
The Frenchman would have been ranked 15th on second-half points alone, costing him five world championship places, but he hung on to top-Honda and twelfth overall by six points over Marini.
MotoGP 2025: 1st half vs 2nd half (ranked by 2nd half points)
Rider Name
1st Half Points
1st Half Pos.
2nd Half Points
Final Pos.
1
Marco Bezzecchi
130
6th
223
3rd
2
Pedro Acosta
99
8th
208
4th
3
Alex Marquez
261
2nd
206
2nd
4
Marc Marquez
344
1st
201
1st
5
Fermin Aldeguer
92
9th
122
8th
6
Raul Fernandez
51
13th
121
10th
7
Fabio Di Giannantonio
142
4th
120
6th
8
Fabio Quartararo
87
10th
114
9th
9
Brad Binder
60
12th
95
11th
10
Luca Marini
48
15th
94
13th
11
Franco Morbidelli
139
5th
92
7th
12
Francesco Bagnaia
197
3rd
91
5th
13
Enea Bastianini
42
17th
70
14th
14
Joan Mir
32
19th
64
15th
15
Johann Zarco
104
7th
44
12th
16
Ai Ogura
49
14th
40
16th
17
Miguel Oliveira
6
23th
37
20th
18
Jorge Martin
0
N/A
34
21st
19
Jack Miller
46
16th
33
17th
20
Pol Espargaro
0
N/A
29
22nd
21
Alex Rins
41
18th
27
19th
22
Somkiat Chantra
1
24th
6
26th
23
Maverick Viñales
69
11th
3
18th
24
Augusto Fernandez
6
22th
2
25th
25
Nicolo Bulega
0
N/A
2
27th
26
Takaaki Nakagami
10
20th
0
23rd
27
Lorenzo Savadori
8
21st
0
24th
28
Aleix Espargaro
0
N/A
0
28th
29
Michele Pirro
0
N/A
0
29th