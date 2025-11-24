Two non-Ducati riders delivered the biggest MotoGP 2025 turnarounds

Marco Bezzecchi and Pedro Acosta produced the biggest second-half turnarounds of the MotoGP season.

Marco Bezzecchi and Pedro Acosta delivered the biggest points turnarounds of the 2025 MotoGP season.

Bezzecchi, in his debut season as a factory Aprilia rider, produced a 93-point swing between the first and second halves of the championship.

The Italian scored more points than any other rider during he final eleven rounds to rise from sixth to third in the final standings.

But the biggest transformation belonged to KTM’s Pedro Acosta, who more than doubled his first-half tally – 99 points vs 208 – as he rocketed from a low of 13th after COTA to fourth in the final standings.

Acosta scored 208 points after the summer break, second only to Bezzecchi’s 223, to gain four championship places from Germany. 

Joan Mir, who took his first Honda podiums at Motegi and Sepang, was the only rider to equal Acosta’s four-position gain in the second half.

New world champion Marc Marquez’s injury absence enhanced the points-scoring opportunities for his rivals in the final four events.

However, factory Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia still suffered a brutal 106-point drop during the second half, despite race victories at Motegi (2) and Sepang (1).

Bagnaia was ranked only twelfth for points scored in the second half of the season, costing the double MotoGP champion the third place he had held in the standings after Germany, ultimately finishing fifth.

Meanwhile, the next biggest second-half points improver after Bezzecchi and Acosta was Trackhouse Aprilia’s Raul Fernandez.

Fernandez improved by 70 points and three places in the second half of the season, highlighted by victory at Phillip Island and second to Bezzecchi at Valencia, to be the sixth-highest points scorer after Germany.

Rookie Fermin Aldeguer was the fifth-highest second-half scorer, aided by a debut victory at Mandalika, but only rose one place in the final world championship ranking.

HRC’s Luca Marini was the fourth highest improver in the second half, at 46 extra points, but missed three first-half rounds due to injury.

Injury absences also caused Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales to drop 66 points and seven places relative to this first-half performance.

However, LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco, who attended every race, slipped 60 points behind his first half achievements.

The Frenchman would have been ranked 15th on second-half points alone, costing him five world championship places, but he hung on to top-Honda and twelfth overall by six points over Marini.

MotoGP 2025: 1st half vs 2nd half (ranked by 2nd half points)

 

Rider Name

1st Half Points

1st Half Pos.

2nd Half Points

Final Pos.

1

Marco Bezzecchi

130

6th

223

3rd

2

Pedro Acosta

99

8th

208

4th

3

Alex Marquez

261

2nd

206

2nd

4

Marc Marquez

344

1st

201

1st

5

Fermin Aldeguer

92

9th

122

8th

6

Raul Fernandez

51

13th

121

10th

7

Fabio Di Giannantonio

142

4th

120

6th

8

Fabio Quartararo

87

10th

114

9th

9

Brad Binder

60

12th

95

11th

10

Luca Marini

48

15th

94

13th

11

Franco Morbidelli

139

5th

92

7th

12

Francesco Bagnaia

197

3rd

91

5th

13

Enea Bastianini

42

17th

70

14th

14

Joan Mir

32

19th

64

15th

15

Johann Zarco

104

7th

44

12th

16

Ai Ogura

49

14th

40

16th

17

Miguel Oliveira

6

23th

37

20th

18

Jorge Martin

0

N/A

34

21st

19

Jack Miller

46

16th

33

17th

20

Pol Espargaro

0

N/A

29

22nd

21

Alex Rins

41

18th

27

19th

22

Somkiat Chantra

1

24th

6

26th

23

Maverick Viñales

69

11th

3

18th

24

Augusto Fernandez

6

22th

2

25th

25

Nicolo Bulega

0

N/A

2

27th

26

Takaaki Nakagami

10

20th

0

23rd

27

Lorenzo Savadori

8

21st

0

24th

28

Aleix Espargaro

0

N/A

0

28th

29

Michele Pirro

0

N/A

0

29th

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

